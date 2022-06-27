BOONE — In their final home game of the regular season, Appalachian FC tightened their grip on the top spot of the table with a 3-1 win over North Alabama SC on Saturday.
Heading into the match, both teams were level on points and goal differential with AFC holding the top spot on goals scored. Undefeated in the month of June, a win would have given Appalachian a valuable cushion in the race for home field playoff advantage.
"We increased the gap at the top of the league with two games to go, so we're very happy right now," AFC manager Dale Parker said.
A draw in their previous meeting and their identical standings predicted a tight clash at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, but the Black and Gold came to play. Pushing the pace and finding chances left-and-right, Appalachian played with a desire to win, but it was their opponents who took an early lead with an Ethan Wilson goal in the 23rd.
Brazilian playmaker Angelo Fabricio clawed one back for the Black and Gold in the 39th minute with a close-range header, and the match went into halftime level.
"We dominated the game. We conceded the goal. We get back into but never felt threatened apart from on their counter attacks," Parker said. "But at halftime the message was loud and clear, we need to force issue. We've got to put it on them and we've got to create our own opportunities."
The answer involved pushing up higher and getting more crosses into the box — not letting NASC breathe.
As the second half began, it was clear NASC was going to have to put up more of a fight to make Wilson's goal something more than an aberration. North Alabama would not break through Appalachian all night and struggled to get the home team away from their goal.
However, it was not an effective AFC attack that broke the tie, but an NASC own goal in the 66th that put Appalachian in front. They were still looking for a dagger when Kevin de Lang scored a goal to seal the three points for the Black and Gold.
With the win, AFC retained the top spot in the NPSL Southeast with 15 points — two ahead of Georgia Revolution FC. While a playoff spot has been secured, Parker has been adamant all season that the goal is to host a playoff game, if not finish on top of the table.
"I was talking to a couple of their guys before the game and we were talking about how the next team to get three points will seal their place in the top four. But until then, you're looking over your shoulder, that's how tight the division is this year," Parker said. "Very happy we secured a playoff spot, it's one box we can check off, but obviously our aspirations are much, much higher than just taking top four."
The Black and Gold have two games left in the regular season, both road matchups against the teams in the bottom of the table. After heading to Carrollton, Ga., to face Georgia Storm SA on July 2, Appalachian will round out their season on July 9 against LSA Athletico Lanier.
As it stands, four points from those games will guarantee a home playoff game, but Appalachian's chase for the top may be determined by a they are not playing. The Revs and NASC will face off on July 9, and a loss points from the Revs could hand the Black and Gold homefield advantage in the playoffs.
What will help the Black and Gold is their current undefeated record on the road this season. In three games, Appalachian has won once and drawn two, and they will hope to continue that form to close out the season.
