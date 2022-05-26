HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three games into the season, the National Premier Soccer League’s Southeast Division is tight-knit and the match between Appalachian FC and North Alabama SC on May 28 in Huntsville, Ala., could see it become even tighter.
NASC sits atop the table on seven points with AFC only a point behind in second after North Alabama (2-0-1) dropped points to LSA Athletico Lanier in game week three. Meanwhile, Appalachian (2-1-0) picked themselves up with a 2-1 win over Georgia Storm SA.
While it may be early in the season, the clash between the table toppers could have long-lasting ramifications for both teams. A 10-match regular season schedule leaves little room for error, and a six-pointer early on can be the difference maker come playoff time.
North Alabama’s spot in the standings is not a fluke either, with the Huntsville side carrying the best defensive record in the division with only two goals allowed in three games. Meanwhile, Appalachian has scored the most goals — tied with Georgia Revolution FC — with seven, but is also tied for the most allowed with five.
Despite neither team having gone through half of their schedule, they have already met mutual opponents on two occasions. In matches against the Storm and Apotheos FC, Appalachian has picked up three points to North Alabama’s six.
At the same time, their third opponents are the two teams tied with Apotheos for third in the standings: the Revs and Lanier. Where NASC was held to a scoreless draw by a Lanier side still searching for their second goal of the year, Appalachian battered the Revs 4-2 on the road.
The trip to McDonough, Ga., might have been a big win over the reigning conference champions, but was still a match where AFC allowed a goal. The Black and Gold have yet to hold a clean sheet this season, with their last shutout as a club coming on June 12, 2021.
While they may have allowed a late goal to the Storm on May 21, the first home win of the season for Appalachian was a big boost for the team, according to head coach Dale Parker. A big part of the win was their dominance in possession, a major part of their game plan.
“Something we’ve got the players to do this year is to dominate the ball,” Parker said. “It’s a good building block. Playing in the summer, it’s hard. The temperatures are hot and if you don’t have the ball then it’s even harder and that’s something we’re trying to take into account.”
After battling NASC, Appalachian will return home to take on the D.C. United U-23 team in a May 31 friendly before getting back to league play on June 4.
