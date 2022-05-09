MCDONOUGH, Ga. — On a windy and unseasonably cool evening in McDonough, the Georgia Revs began their campaign to defend their conference title against second-year NPSL side Appalachian FC. Hosting for the first time at McDonough High School, the new-look Revs featured just two returning players from last summer under new Head Coach Jack Marchant.
Dale Parker’s squad looked similar to the previous season and the chemistry of the squad paid off as Appalachian FC got out of the gate early when Kevin de Lang took advantage of a defensive error in the second minute, putting a clinical shot into the back of the net.
The Revs seemed to recover and began to gain a bit more possession with some dangerous looks but Appalachian FC found another goal by London Williams on a shot outside the box when the Revs failed to clear a corner.
The second goal woke the Revs up who only two minutes later scored on a header by newcomer Lewis Green on a corner. In the 32nd minute Green scored on another corner that was batted around the box and landed at his feet. Reminiscent of 2021, two quick goals off set pieces by a defender electrified the Revs faithful.
As the game continued, it was a back-and-forth battle with both teams creating chances but failing to finish. That all changed in the 69th minute when Rev Craig Chisholm was sent off, dropping the team to 10 men.
With new life and energy, Appalachian FC began to aggressively search for the game-winning goal. This paid off in the 81st minute when Thomas de Graauw scored on a counter attack. Forced to attack in number to secure a result, the Revs created some chances but Appalachian made them pay for pushing numbers forward. Max Bolton sealed the Appalachian FC victory with a breakaway goal in the 86th minute.
Appalachian FC's next match is se to be a non-league home opener against the Tri-Cities Otters on Tuesday, May 10. The Black and Gold will try to start their league season 2-0 on Saturday, May 14, at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
