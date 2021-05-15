BOONE — Men's soccer returned to the High Country Saturday, May 15, when semi-pro club Appalachian FC hosted Georgia Revolution FC at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, with the visitors taking all of the points in a 1-0 nail biter.
The semi-pro team plays in the National Premier Soccer League's Southeast Division, alongside GRFC, Metro Louisville FC, North Alabama SC, Georgia Storm SA and LSA Althetico Lanier.
AFC (0-1-1) were coming off of a 1-1 draw on the road against Metro Louisville FC, while the Revs (3-0-0) had already built up a sizable lead atop the division with seven goals in their first two games.
With stands packed with new AFC fans, and a small traveling contingent, food trucks adding to the atmosphere and mascot Bigfoot roaming the sidelines, the game was the second in team history and the club's home opener.
"The atmosphere was great, it's really amazing to see people turn out like they did and get into the spirit," AFC head coach Dale Parker said. "It's nice to know that people are really getting behind us early on and welcoming the team."
Before the official kickoff, a ceremonial kickoff was held, featuring Appalachian State soccer alum Mark Schwartz. Schwartz was second-all time in the program's scoring and assist charts.
While the crowd kept the energy high through all 90 minutes of the game, they did not have much to cheer about early. With AFC having only been practicing together for a few weeks, communication and chemistry were in short supply, allowing the Revs to push through to the back line with consistency.
Meanwhile, AFC had their own struggles to deal with. A stout Georgia defense worked hard to keep a clean sheet, having not allowed a goal to that point in the season.
The speedy and dangerous wide man Jeremiah Luoma took the ball into enemy territory with regularity, but AFC never found a way to break the tie as the match went into halftime scoreless.
However, the visitors struggled to muster meaningful chances, as goalkeeper Niclas Wild kept his defenders in line while making athletic stops left and right. The German, currently part of UNC-Greensboro's program, stepped into the starting lineup due to an injury to High Country local Juan Carlos Rodriguez and impressed Parker in his 90 minutes between the sticks.
"(Wild) made some great plays," Parker said. "He was really impressive and that's what we expected out of him. He wants that (starting) spot, he showed why he should be in that conversation."
Wild's play could not save the day however, as Spaniard Oier Bernaola scored what proved to be the game winner in the 78th minute.
"It was a gut punch," Parker said after the game. "But that's what happens, (Georgia) is a good team, they score a lot of goals."
With less than 20 minutes left between game time and extra time, AFC flung everything they could at the Revs' defense, but they sturdy unit did not break.
"It's a shame we didn't win, but (our play was) really encouraging," Parker said. "For these guys to have only been together for a couple of weeks, still getting to know each other and to play that well, it was a good sign."
Parker added that the team is expected a few more players to join the team in the coming weeks as some had prior commitments, adding to a team looking to build its name in the NPSL's books.
AFC will now head on a two-week road trip, with a game against LSA Athletico Lanier in Gainesville, Ga. on Saturday, May 22, followed by a matchup with North Alabama Soccer Coalition on May 29 in Huntsville, Al.
The team will return home on June 5 for a rematch against Metro Louisville.
