BOONE — Loud, packed stands at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex welcomed back Appalachian FC for their home opener on Tuesday night, but the boys in black could not repay the fans with a win in a 2-1 loss to the Tri-Cities Otters.
"It was amazing to be back here and start playing in front of our fans again," AFC manager Dale Parker said. "It's a great feeling to be back — certainly missed it."
While the match was their second of the season — AFC (1-1) defeated Georgia Revolution FC 4-1 on the road only a few days prior — the May 10 matchup with the Otters (1-0) was only a friendly. Not only serving as the opener of another season at the Ted Mack, it was also a warmup for a Saturday match with league newcomers Apotheos FC.
Even without league points on the table, the match had the aura of a derby. A contingent of Otters supporters made the trek from Johnson City, Tenn., and the play itself was tough and was occasionally chippy.
Although they had the majority of fans behind them, AFC started the game having to bear down and fend off attack after attack from the Otters. Solid play from keeper Juan Carlos Rodriguez and a back line featuring Rashawn Kellman held the visitors at bay for the entire first half.
With the Otters putting them on the back foot so quickly, AFC struggled to get chances for much of the first. After a half hour of play, Jeremiah Luoma finally put them in scoring position with an aggressive solo run that left TCO defender Jan Gruhn hanging on for dear life.
A face-to-face encounter with keeper Jasper Rump would leave Luoma scoreless, but the Black and Gold had finally shown a flash of their attacking edge.
Luoma would have another run in the 44th minute that carved through the Otters with the same ruthless efficiency, but this time he tapped the ball back to Camden Holbrook. With the shot teed up for him, the former Appalachian State Mountaineer fired a rocket into the top of the net to give AFC the 1-0 lead and open the home scoring for the season.
"We saw glimpses of the best of Jeremiah tonight. He's always got that bit of magic, bit of creativity in him," Parker said. "We brought him off on Saturday after about an hour, so he hasn't played too much. But, if we can see more of the glimpses more often from him, he's going to probably be more effective this year than he was last year."
However, the momentum did not carry into the second half, as Parker opted to use the friendly as a chance to rotate. He noted that last season, AFC really did not have the option to do so, and that the 2022 squad's larger size opens the door for more of the depth to shine through.
Rodriguez was the only starter left on the pitch after halftime and it did not take long for the Otters to take advantage of gaps in communication. In the 55th minute, they would tie the game after Sebastian Borquez set up Noah Kvifte with a low cross.
The reserve side held on and showed their talent against the otters. Players like London Williams caused havoc in the midfield, while second-year AFC man Angelo Fabricio led a front line that had strong chances as the clock ticked down.
However, they could not hold out forever and the Otters found a last-gasp winner in the first minute of extra time. Esteban Leiva was in the right place at the right time, and skipped the winner past Rodriguez.
"I would have liked to give (the fans) a winning start, but the reality is we've got a much bigger squad this year. We have to see everybody and make sure we're managing minutes," Parker said.
AFC will host expansion side Apotheos FC for their first home league game of the season on Saturday, May 14. The Locomotives lost their debut to North Alabama SC 2-1 on May 7, but feature multiple players who were part of the Georgia Revs team that was the division's top dog in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.