KENNESAW, Ga. — A trip to Georgia was not the most fruitful for Appalachian FC on Saturday, but they still managed a point after a scoreless draw with Apotheos FC.
In the race for the top spot in the division, the Black and Gold (3-1-3) are not in a position where they want to drop points, but with North Alabama SC and Georgia Revolution FC also tying means AFC are still in pole position. As it stands after seven matches, AFC lead the pack with 12 points and a goal difference of plus-14, while NASC trail on only scoring differential.
That tight table adds even more intrigue to their scheduled matchup in Boone on Saturday, June 25. The two had previously played in match week four, where NASC held Appalachian to a 2-2 tie.
As of presstime, both teams can get a maximum of 21 points by the end of the campaign, with 20 being the requirement to claim one of the two top spots and the right to host their first-round playoff game. The 20-point mark is because of the Revs, who can claim a maximum of 19 points on the year, leaving them still in the picture for one of the top two spots if there is a slip-up. At the same time, the Revs have the best goal differential in the division, which would be the key tiebreaker if they were level on points with another team.
Even still, with only four points separating AFC in first and LSA Athletico Lanier in fifth, the Southeast Conference is still wide open to a degree.
However, looking at the schedules it is clear Appalachian have the easier road. While both AFC and North Alabama have one home game and two road trips remaining, AFC will stay home for the most important of their remaining games before playing last-placed Georgia Storm SA and Lanier on the road. Meanwhile, NASC will have to go from Boone back to Decatur, Al., to play Apotheos and then on the road to play the Revs.
Appalachian FC's match with North Alabama SC is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m.
