BOONE — Appalachian FC took the spoils in a high-pressure six-pointer on Friday, June 18, when they beat North Alabama SC 4-2 at home.
AFC (2-2-4) returned to Boone after a rough road trip, taking only one point from two games against Georgia Storm SA and Georgia Revolution FC on June 11 and 12. After beating GSSA on June 12, North Alabama (2-4-2) held a tenuous grasp on the third spot in the Southeast Division standings before the game, just above Appalachian thanks to a tie-breaker.
The two faced off earlier in the season, tying 1-1 in Huntsville, Al., on May 29.
In the opening minutes, the match had the making of a tight affair befitting the teams' similar standings. Both were getting chances early but struggled to find a breakthrough.
However, only 10 minutes in, Sander van der Sluijs cut inside the AFC defense, before scoring with a low shot to give NASC the 1-0 lead.
Now trailing, Appalachian were coming closer and closer to an equalizer. Spearheaded by Angelo Fabricio, Camden Holbrook and Jeremiah Luoma, the AFC attacks were putting heavy pressure on goalkeeper Myles Fullen.
In the 24th minute, AFC wing back Thierry van den Bergh sent a corner kick high into the box, letting defender Rashawn Kellman the perfect place to head in the equalizing goal.
As the first half went on, North Alabama struggled to hold back the AFC front line. Both Nathan Stouth and Ethan Wilson picked up yellow cards while trying to defend against Luoma, who would later Cause Bailey Morman to see yellow as well.
"(Luoma's) a slippery player and he's unorthodox," AFC Head Coach Dale Parker said. "He's so difficult to play against, he moves really fluidly. As a defender, really sometimes your only option is to bring him down."
After the still-tied game resumed from halftime, Luoma was inches away from scoring in the 51st, but AFC's lead came only two minutes later. Holbrook streaked down the right side of the pitch before sending in a precise cross that only Fabricio could get, who slotted it away for a 2-1 scoreline.
However, the wind was taken out of Appalachian's sails soon after, when Kellman was forced off with a quad injury. With only a one-goal lead and without one of their main defenders, AFC seemed vulnerable, but Luoma gave them breathing room in the 63rd.
After Holbrook again blew through the North Alabama back line, he bounced the ball back to Luoma, who fired a rocket from just outside of the box to give AFC a 3-1 lead.
As with their previous goal, Appalachian's momentum was stunted when a player came off injured. This time, it was Alex Render, who suffered a cut above his eye when his head collided with North Alabama's Josh Fulton, sending both men off.
"Alex, the warrior that he is, with a blood coming out of his head he wanted to go back in," Parker said. "Obviously, we've got to be careful with him knowing that he's a big part of what we're doing over the next couple of weeks."
Minutes later, the rough tackling from North Alabama caught up to Luoma, who could not stay on the field any longer.
Nine minutes after picking up a yellow card, Morman gave NASC a lifeline when he slipped a shot past Niclas Wild to bring his team within one. While both teams were battered, bruised and missing starters, neither gave an inch as AFC tried to hold on for the win.
With the clock striking the 90th minute, and plenty of injury time left, Kelvin Mulinya looked to secure Appalachian's win when he broke away for a potential counter goal. However, he was roughly pulled down by James League, who saw a straight red card.
On the ensuing free kick, van den Bergh put the final nail in North Alabama's coffin as he sent the shot just past Fullen to make it 4-2.
NASC tried to make something happen in the 11 minutes of extra time, but could not pull a rabbit out of their hat as Appalachian walked away triumphant.
"It's three more points that we needed, because we want to finish as high up the table as we can," Parker said of the win. "Our new goal is to host a semi-final, to do that we need to finish second. We've just taken three points off of a big rival who we were tied with."
After their third game in six days, Parker said getting an extra day off thanks to playing on Friday will be helpful for the team, with the tough run having taken its toll.
AFC's next game will see them match up with LSA Athletico Lanier (1-4-1) at home on Saturday, June 26.
