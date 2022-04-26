BOONE — Just weeks away from their season opener, Appalachian FC have announced who will wear the black and gold this summer.
The list breaks down to four goalkeepers, five defenders, 11 midfielders, seven forwards and five players listed for multiple roles on the pitch.
A big boost for the side are 14 players returning from the 2021 season that saw the Black and Gold go 4-2-4 and make the NPSL playoffs.
Among those set for a second season playing for AFC are the deadly attacking trio of Angelo Fabricio, Camden Holbrook and Jeremiah Luoma, all-action defenders Thierry Van Den Bergh and Rashawn Kellman, dynamo midfielder Thomas De Graauw and the safe hands of Niclas Wild.
The returns of Fabricio, Holbrook and Luoma are noteworthy boosts given their pre-existing chemistry and previous performances for the High Country side.
Head coach Dale Parker said at the end of last season that making AFC a team players want to return to was a major goal for the side, and that it was part of building long-term success for the young club.
Additionally, faces familiar to the High Country soccer community will be back to play in Boone with Jair Alvarez, Tucker Brown and Kevin Arguello. Meanwhile, Holbrook, Nick Bucholtz and Kelvin Mulinya will yet again take to the Ted Mackorell turf after previously representing Appalachian State.
The full roster can be found at www.appalachianfc.com/team.
The Black and Gold currently have 13 matches slated for the summer, kicking the season off on the road against Georgia Revolution FC on Saturday, May 7, with their first home game on May 10 against the Tri-Cities Otters.
The full season schedule can be found at www.appalachianfc.com/schedule-results.
