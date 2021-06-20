EUGENE, Ore. — Even after more than 20 years coaching elite distance running, Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea admits to once in awhile experiencing what he calls a "teachable moment."
The most recent of those moments came late last week in talking with Abbey D'Agostino Cooper's personal coach, Johnson City-based Chris Layne. Cooper, a resident of the High Country (whose husband, Jacob Cooper, is a sports psychologist for Appalachian State Athletics), periodically trains with members of the ZAP Endurance team at places like the Cone Manor Estate carriage trails.
"I was talking with Chris about Abbey's progress this year and what he thought of her potentially winning another spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the 5,000 meters. Twenty of America's best 5,000 meter athletes were to run in two preliminary heats on Friday, June 18, with only the top five finishers in each heat guaranteed a spot in the final on Monday, June 21," said Rea.
"So it was only about a half hour before the race and I was talking to Chris on my cell phone. I asked him about Abbey's chances for finishing in the top five of the first prelim. And he said, 'Pete, we're not aiming to just get in the final in this preliminary heat. And our goal is not just to win the heat, either. No, our goal for this prelim is to make the Olympic qualifying standard (15:10).'"
Rea said he was incredulous. Why, he asked Layne, wouldn't you be saving a lot in reserve for the final on Monday?
"Pete, I noted to Abbey that the temperature today (June 18) is in the neighborhood of 70 degrees," said Layne. "I told her that I had checked the weather and it was going to be in the mid- to high-90s on Monday, which means probably a slower race. Because she had not yet run under the Olympic qualifying standard of 15:10, I suggested that her best shot at it was in the prelims in the cooler temperatures. She agreed with me, so we altered her race plan accordingly."
Cooper executed the modified race plan perfectly, running 20-50 meters ahead of the rest of the field for a large portion of the race.
Rea described two things after Cooper blew away the field in Heat 1 and ran a 15:07.80, almost sixteen seconds ahead of second place Rachel Schneider (15:23.45). The winner of Heat 2, Josette Norris, finished in 15:32.58.
"That was one of the most inspired performances I have ever witnessed in my very long career in track and field," said Rea. "What Abbey did is almost unheard of because she was running alone for the entire race except for the very beginning. Do you know how hard that is? Pushing yourself and pushing yourself. Watching the clock and making sure you were hitting your needed lap times?
"But the other thing about their decision to attack the Olympic standard during the prelims turned out to be a teachable moment for me," said Rea. "Chris Layne checked the weather forecast for Monday's final, forecasting a slow race because it was going to be 20 degrees warmer for the final vs. the preliminary heat. If it were to be a slow race on Monday, and the winning time was, say, 15:11, even if Abbey won the Trials final she would not make the team because she had not satisfied the Olympic standard. Instead, they would take the top three finishers that had already met the Olympic standard in earlier races. Now if Abbey makes the top three on Monday night, even if it is a slow race she makes the team."
Even in running the 15:07.80, more than two seconds under this year's qualifying standard for the Olympics, Cooper is approximately four seconds slower than her personal best of 15:03.85 set in a Belgium race, on July 18, 2015, as she was aiming for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. She made the U.S. team in the 5,000 meters, but in the Rio Olympics preliminary heats, New Zealand runner Nikki Hamblin fell, accidentally bringing down D'Agostino Cooper, too. They helped each other up, but Cooper collapsed on her injured leg, waving to Hamblin to go on. Although far behind with approximately 1,800 meters to go, Cooper still managed to get up and limp the rest of the way.
It was a courageous moment — arguably only matched by her inspirational performance in Heat 1 of the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 18.
