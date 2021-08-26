BOONE — Appalachian State Athletics announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25, that the $60 million goal for its A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive for Excellence fundraising initiative, has been met.
Launched in February 2017, the initiative was designed to construct and enhance athletic facilities, provide critical scholarship support, impact the overall athletic experience for student-athletes and fans and strengthen campus and community engagement.
“We cannot thank the App family enough for their commitment to taking App State to another level,” athletic director Doug Gillin said. “There is a culture of excellence that’s been here for decades, and the contributions of our alumni, fans and friends have boosted that championship tradition. While the past year has been challenging, donations of more than $1 million to the Keep Climbing initiative helped us to sustain operations and support our student-athletes during a difficult season due to the pandemic."
The athletic department pointed to improvements and highlights across all sports as the results of the fundraising. These included the football team becoming the first college football team to win bowl games in each of its first sex eligible FBS seasons, their 63-15 FBS record being the fifth-best in all of college football during that time and the recently-completed north end zone facility at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Also highlighted as benefits from the fundraising campaign, the results of projects it has funded and general high points for the athletic department were:
- Mountaineer student-athletes just completed their 18th straight semester with a 3.0 cumulative GPA and regularly lead Sun Belt schools in academic honor roll members.
- Since fall 2016, App State teams have won 15 conference titles in seven different sports.
- This spring, men’s basketball won its first Sun Belt Tournament Championship and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.
- Wrestling has sent a school-record number of athletes to the NCAA Championships each of the last two years, including seven in 2021. The Mountaineers won four straight league titles from 2016-19.
- App State won the 2019 Women’s Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
- Women’s tennis won its first conference title in 2019.
- Men’s and women’s cross country have combined for four league titles since 2016.
- This spring, Timothius Tirto Tamardi became the first App State golfer to compete at the NCAA Championships since at least 1974.
- Softball made its first postseason appearance in 2019 (NISC) and has posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in program history.
- Volleyball advanced to the championship match of the 2018 Sun Belt Tournament and earned a postseason berth to the NIVC.
- App State’s endowment has doubled, and scholarship support has increased throughout the span of the initiative.
- State-of-the-art videoboards were installed at Kidd Brewer Stadium and the Holmes Convocation Center in 2017.
- The Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility, which is currently undergoing renovations, features a new hardwood floor and upgrades for practices for both basketball teams and volleyball.
- Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium received a new AstroTurf field in 2020 and is undergoing updates to the Don and Pat Phillips Indoor Hitting and Pitching Facility among other stadium enhancements.
- New AstroTurf fields were installed at the Appalachian Soccer Stadium at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in 2019 and at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2020.
- Construction of the new home of App State track & field is underway at the Appalachian 105 complex.
- Other facility enhancements since the start of the initiative have been completed for wrestling, volleyball, golf, field hockey and football.
“Mountaineer student-athletes have never had better access to academic support, health and well-being resources and life skills development," Gillin said. "Thank you to all those who have made an impact.”
