BOONE — In a game that came down to inches — literally — the Watauga Pioneers football team lost at home in the second round of the playoffs to Northwest Guilford, 27-33.
Watauga (10-2, 5-0 NWC) had entered the NCHSAA playoffs as a No. 3 seed, while Northwest Guilford (10-2, 6-1 MC) was slotted as a No. 14 seed.
Watauga won the coin toss, and elected to receive the ball to start the game. However, the Pioneer's first drive stalled after reaching the Vikings 36-yard line.
After the turnover on downs, Guilford went on their own 6-play drive, ending on a 1-yard dive delivered by running back Ryan Debow. The Vikings attempted a two point conversion, but the pass attempt was incomplete.
The Pioneers uncharacteristically went three-and-out on the second possession, and were forced to punt. In kind, the Vikings turned the ball over on downs on their next drive.
The Pioneers first score came soon after, as wingback Carlton Horine caught a pass for a 33-yard touchdown, and kicker Grant Kight knocked the extra point through despite the wind, giving Watauga a 7-6 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers attempted an onside kick and recovered it at the Northwest Guilford 40-yard line. During the drive, quarterback Maddox Greene heaved the ball deep to wide receiver Jackson Pryor, who went up and made the 27-yard catch despite tight coverage. Curtis punched the ball in for the 5-yard touchdown on the next play for the 14-6 lead.
Senior Jonathan Lutabingwa was out for this game with a dislocated elbow, and talked about how difficult it was to observe this game from the sideline.
"It was pretty difficult," Lutabingwa said, "but I knew I knew that they would still show out. I trusted that. The guy that was playing my position, JT Cook, I knew he would be able to execute his plays. I trusted him a lot, and I trusted the whole team."
The Vikings went three-and-out on their next drive, and from there Watauga manufactured a 12-play, 71-yard clock-grinding drive that consisted of only run plays. Sweeps, stretches, dives and off tackle runs — everything gained positive yardage. Curtis crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run for his second touchdown of the evening, and the scoreline of 21-6 then held until half time.
As time expired, Guilford had possession and attempted a touchdown pass with 21 seconds left. Curtis intercepted the pass 5 yards deep into his own end zone on the home sideline, and thereafter Curtis delivered what should have been a spectacular 105-yard interception return as the second quarter expired, but a block-in-the-back penalty negated it.
Coming out of halftime, the Pioneers attempted another onside kick, but this time Guilford recovered it. The Vikings put together a 12-play drive to score on another touchdown rush to narrow the gap. A Guilford 2-point conversion attempt failed after Watauga's Jackson Lang had a pass breakup.
On the ensuing Watauga possession, Greene showed why he has an “X-factor” to break open a game. On second-and-10 from the Pioneers 4-yard line, Greene carried the ball up the middle and broke through into the second level. There, the sophomore quarterback planted a foot and fainted to his left, dipping a shoulder, before powerfully accelerating to his right, juking a Vikings linebacker completely out of the play.
Guilford’s free safety came up to make a tackle, and Greene executed an identical juke, leaving him in the dust too. Maddox took off down the away sideline for the rest of his 94-yard gain, before being tripped up at the 2-yard line. Curtis was stymied on two consecutive runs, but Greene punched it in on the next try. Grant Kight missed the extra point kick, which was only his fourth miss of the entire season, settling the score at 27-12.
Isaiah Shirley and Morgan Henry had tackles-for-loss on the next Guilford drive, forcing the Vikings to punt after another three-and-out, and Watauga took over with 3:52 left in the third.
On third,-and-8, Guilford brought pressure and sacked Greene. The hit caused Greene to fumble, and Viking Luke Rochon scooped the ball, and with the assistance of blockers was able to return the play for a 48-yard defensive touchdown. Guilford were finally able to convert a two point conversion on a run by Bristol Carter, closing within one score, 27-20.
Watauga could not generate any momentum on the next drive. On second down, Greene slightly overthrew Carlton Horine on a wheel route out of the backfield, and third down saw Greene’s pass into double coverage bounce off the helmet of Guilford’s Myles Archie’s, and almost bounced favorably for a interception, but fell incomplete. Kight then punted the ball away on fourth down.
The Vikings took over with 12 minutes left, down by seven. Midway through the possession, on third-and-3 Carlton Horine hit Carter behind the line of scrimmage, but Carter slipped the tackle and gained the first down. Guilford's Mike Godette carried the ball up the gut a few plays later that was benefited by excellent blocking to run in a 13-yard touchdown. The Vikings attempted their first PAT of the game and successfully tied the score at 27-27.
The Pioneers took over after kick off on their own 27-yard line with 7:28 left to play. After 15 unanswered points, the Pioneers marched up the field on run after run to burn clock.
On fourth-and-2 at the Vikings 35-yard line, a Greene off-tackle run came up short by a bare inch or two after the chain gang measured the distance.
After the turnover on downs, Guilford took over with two-and-a-half minutes left. Three straight runs saw them facing a third-and-8, but Carter found wide receiver Henry Stirling for a 7-yard gain that was also measured for accuracy. The Vikings called a timeout with 45 seconds left.
On 4th-and-inches, with the game on the line, the Pioneers brought the house to try to stop Guilford. Carter took the keeper to the right and bounced off a tackle attempt. Watauga had crowded the line of scrimmage with every available player, and so there was no one back to stop the speedy Carter from dashing 57 yards to the endzone down the away sideline. Shirley powered in to block the PAT but the Pioneers were still down 33–27.
"It's tough because when you sell out to stop the gain on 4th and inches like we did, if he pops through it's always gonna be a big play," head coach Ryan Habich said. "It was one of those things where you try and stop them get the ball back, but then once he pops through, there's no one between him and the endzone."
Down by six with 36 seconds left to go, Watauga needed a miracle — and they almost got one. On second down from their own 28-yard line, the Pioneers ran a flea flicker play. Greene received the toss and heaved it deep to Pryor, who leapt up through traffic to secure the 41-yard reception.
Urged on by shouts from home fans, Watauga raced upfield, but precious seconds burned off the clock as a play call attempt was made, despite having a timeout remaining. The Pioneers got the snap off with 10 seconds remaining, and Greene rolled out to his right, extending the play with his legs, before his pass attempt fell incomplete.
"We had one timeout, and I thought that we had to save it just in case we didn't get up the field in time," Coach Habich said. "We figured we had time to take a shot and then use the timeout if it was caught in-bounds. The way it worked out, we just didn't get a chance to use it."
They were only three seconds left on the clock — not enough time to run two more plays despite the availability of a time out.
Greene took the snap with wideouts racing down the field on both sides. After waiting long enough for the routes to reach the end zone, the clock ticked over to 0:00, and Greene zipped the ball to the front corner pylon on the home sideline.
Pryor — who was in double coverage — managed to make an outstretched catch, causing home fans to explode with joy. That happiness was short-lived however, as an official raced over to declare Pryor’s catch as out-of-bounds. With that call, Guilford took the win, 33-27, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for the Pioneers who had played so excellently through the game, only to be denied at the last.
Pioneers rallied around Pryor to support him after his valiant effort, despite the result on the scoreboard.
"I mean, we're all here for each other," Pryor said after the game. "We love each other. No matter who was making that play, we've all done the same. We get around each other and support each other. It's sad that it came down to just that one play. I wish we could've gotten the win for the seniors. We have so many of them this year, that it's heartbreaking. Do what we can do now, we can't turn back, can't look back at the game and say 'what if?" Now we just have to come back next year stronger."
Scoring
Watauga 0 21 6 0 27
NW Guilford 6 0 14 13 33
1st Quarter
NWG — Debow 1 run (2-pt failed)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Ca. Horine 33 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
WAT — Curtis 5 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Curtis 4 run (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
NWG — Debow 3 run (2-pt failed)
WAT — Greene 1 run (kick failed)
NWG — Rochon 48 fumble return (Carter 2-pt)
4th Quarter
NWG — Godette 13 run (Wallace kick)
NWG — Carter 57 run (kick failed)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — Northwest Guilford
Number of Plays 60 — 57
Total Offense 421 — 354
Time of Possession 26:17 — 21:33
Turnovers 1 — 2
First Downs 21 — 20
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 6/11 (54.5%) — 4/8 (50%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/2 (0%) — 1/2 (50%)
Penalties/Yards 2/16 — 9/78
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene . 5 11 90 45.5% 1 0
NWG Tanner Ballou 4 4 65 100% 0 0
NWG Bristol Carter 1 9 7 11.1% 0 2
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Maddox Greene . 19 170 8.9 1
WAT Will Curtis . 19 92 4.8 2
WAT Carlton Horine 7 50 7.1 0
NWG Bristol Carter 16 159 9.9 1
NWG Mike Godette 22 111 5 1
NWG Ryan Debow 5 21 4.2 2
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Jackson Pryor 4 57 14.3 0
WAT Carlton Horine 1 33 33 1
NWG Bristol Carter 3 54 18 0
NWG Trenton Cloud 1 11 11 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Carlton Horine 8 6 4 0 0 0
WAT Cole Horine 7.5 6 3 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Lang 6 2 8 0 0.5 0
WAT Maddox Greene 5.5 5 1 0 0 1
WAT Isaiah Shirley 3 1 4 0 1.5 0
WAT Luke Edmisten 2.5 0 5 0 0 0
WAT Morgan Henry 2.5 1 3 0 0.5 0
WAT Will Curtis 1.5 1 1 0 0 1
WAT Eli Greene 1.5 1 1 0 1 0
WAT Brody Martin 1.5 1 1 0 1 0
Kicking Stats
FG FGA XP Pts
WAT Grant Kight 0 0 4 3
