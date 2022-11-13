BOONE — In a game that came down to inches — literally — the Watauga Pioneers football team lost at home in the second round of the playoffs to Northwest Guilford, 27-33.

Watauga (10-2, 5-0 NWC) had entered the NCHSAA playoffs as a No. 3 seed, while Northwest Guilford (10-2, 6-1 MC) was slotted as a No. 14 seed.

Maddox Green powers in a touchdown against the Northwest Guilford Vikings on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Will Curtis hits the jets to get beyond Vikings tackle attempts in the second round playoff game against Northwest Guilford.
Carlton Horine makes a cut to turn upfield while carrying the ball against the Northwest Guilford Vikings.
Carlton Horine carries the rock up the middle through a huge hole in the Northwest Guilford Vikings defense.
Maddox Greene (#4) offers a stiff arm for an onrushing Northwest Guilford defensive player.
Watauga defenders gang-tackle a Vikings ball-carrier.
