BOONE — The Northwestern 3A/4A All-Conference lists were released on Monday, May 23, and more than 50 Watauga Pioneers earned some kind of recognition across the seven sports.
The team to receive the most was the conference champion girls' track and field team, with 16 all-conference nods. Olivia Kop, Hadleigh Windish, Madi Combs, Karla Ruiz, Kaitlyn Darner, Caroline Beach-Verhay, Virginia St. Claire, Ava Curtis, Brianna Anderson, Sidra Miller, Sophie Beach, Gwendolyn Anderson, Meggin Gunnell-Beck, Faith Watson, Sarah Goode and Olivia Burroughs were named all-conference, with Watauga making up nearly half of the 35-athlete list.
Additionally, Miller was named the Runner of the Year, while head coach Randy McDonough took home the coach of the year award.
The girls' team was not the only Watauga track champions this year, with the boys winning the conference and also received a heaping of recognition for it. Like his fellow Pioneer Miller, Ethan Cannon was named Runner of the Year and McDonough earned another Coach of the Year award.
Sam Nixon, Josh Hamilton, Alex Grimmell, Micah Rushin, Cannon, Ethan Campbell, Davis Hunt, Will Bradbury, Henry Coatney and Isaiah Shirley all earned all-conference nods.
After a 10-0 record saw them take home a conference title, the Pioneers boys' tennis team was honored with the most all-conference awards in the conference. Cameron Artis, Steele Neely, Cody Talton and Bryant Carroll received all-conference honors while Marcus Muse and Christian Hamilton were named honorable mentions.
Seven Watauga baseball players received either an all-conference award or an honorable mention.
Jacob Dilley, Tristan Salinas, J.T. Cook, Maddox Greene and Cooper Riddle were named all-conference and Cooper Critcher and Jameson Hodges received honorable mentions.
Boy's golf only yielded one all-conference player with Ayden Johnson making the list alongside a host of Alexander Central and South Caldwell golfers.
As co-champions in girls' soccer, Hibriten and Watauga took up a majority of the spots. Watauga's Lucy Willis winning the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award was the icing on the cake. In addition to Willis, Katie Durham, Brelyn Sturgill, Lily Brown, Yuri Paniagua, Kate Sears, Sam Bertrand, Maya Nelson and Janie Soucek were named all-conference. Georgia Parker and Valerie Laurencio received honorable mentions.
The Pioneers had three softball players earn all-conference nods in Elizabeth "Bug" Noble, Dagan Newsome and Kara Brooks. Elisa Presnell and Chloe Watson also earned honorable mentions.
