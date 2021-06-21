BOONE — Top athletes from around the High Country have been honored as a Best of Preps student-athlete for 2021, each being highlighted for their success on and off the field.
Coaches from Ashe County High School, Avery County High School and Watauga High School each nominated one athlete from their teams, focusing on their achievements in competition and the time they’ve spent giving back to the community. The nominations then went before a panel of independent judges, where one student-athlete from each sport was selected as a Best of Preps athlete.
In total, 23 student-athletes and one coach from across all three schools were selected to be a member of a class that faced challenges no other has.
The 2021 Best of Preps student-athletes not only overcame the difficulty in maintaining the balance of sports, school and life, but had to do it with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over them. An overhauled sports calendar saw seasons switched, masks being worn during play and the difficulties of virtual learning.
In a year where the next game on the schedule was never a guarantee, sports became a refuge from the ever-changing situation the world was in. Still, the Best of Preps student-athletes found success in a year when the other team was not the only opponent.
However, it takes more than an eye-popping box score to be a Best of Preps student-athlete. The judges also looked at how the nominees made an impact out of play, spending what few hours of free time they had to make their communities a better place and the extra-curricular activities that better themselves and others.
During a year with difficulties never seen before, the Best of Preps student-athletes overcame those challenges to be shining lights amidst the cloudy skies of a pandemic.
Not only was there one athlete selected for each sport, but five individuals received special awards for individual brilliance. Men and Women’s Athlete of the Year awards celebrated the best of the best, the Comeback Player of the Year award highlighted overcoming personal adversity to get back on top, the Community Excellence Award focuses on efforts out of play that impacted the student-athlete’s community and the Extra Mile Coach of the Year award honored a coach who led their team to greatness.
In total, 11 awards went to student-athletes from Watauga, Avery received eight and Ashe saw seven.
The 2021 Best of Preps special section can be found inserted in the Wednesday, June 23, editions of the Watauga Democrat, Ashe Post & Times and Avery Journal.
