BOONE — Appalachian State football prospects got their chance to show out for NFL teams at the school’s pro day on Thursday, March 31.
Pro days are a key part of the NFL’s draft season, along with the NFL Combine and private workouts before prospects can get their shot at the next level. Representatives from 26 NFL franchises, the XFL and the CFL’s BC Lions all made the trip to Boone to take a close inspection at the participating Mountaineers.
Taking part in App States pro day were defensive backs Madison Cone, Shaun Jolly and Kaiden Smith, receivers Thomas Hennigan, Corey Sutton, Jalen Virgil and Malik Williams, defensive linemen Caleb Spurlin and Demetrius Taylor, offensive lineman Baer Hunter, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and special teams stars Chandler Station and Xavier Subotsch. In total, the group accounts for five All-American selections, 22 All-Sun Belt selections and numerous school and conference records.
Staton kicked extremely well in difficult outdoor conditions, making field goals from 55 and 60 yards before coming up just short on a 63-yard attempt with a cross wind.
Jolly matched Virgil by posting a crowd-pleasing vertical leap of 36.5 inches, and Hunter knocked out 25 bench-press reps at 225 pounds while Taylor totaled 27.
Virgil had 19 reps, an impressive total for a receiver, but that shouldn't come as a surprise given his four appearances on The Athletic's "Freaks List."
Virgil also delivered a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds Thursday. More importantly, in receiver drills with Hennigan (school record for career catches, No. 2 in career receiving yards) and Williams (No. 5 in career yards and catches), Virgil displayed improved route running and made a shoestring catch on a deep throw.
"I'm pretty pleased with what I got accomplished," Virgil said. "I trained pretty hard for the last couple months just trying to put the best version of myself on the field and in the weight room. I tried my best, and I'm pretty pleased with today."
Jackson had previously taken part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine on March 5, where he recorded a 4.55 40-yard dash, a 33-inch vertical and a 125-inch broad jump.
Jackson said he felt the timing was off with the combine, and that when he got there he was not sure he could put his best foot forward. That led him to focus on his positional drill performances at the pro day.
“These coaches want to see the combine drills and the numbers, but they want to see how good of a football player you are — how much power you got and your athletic ability,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the pro day experience and draft process as a whole was great, and that he was looking forward to the next steps. He noted that some of the coaches and scouts had spoken to him about private workouts in the coming weeks — a good sign for a potential draft pick.
For the other Mountaineers, the pro day was their combine and potentially their only shot to impress teams in the controlled workout setting.
“It’s surreal man,” Jolly said of the experience. “I’ve been here for five years and every year I was watching those older guys at their pro days. There’s no words to describe it, being out there myself.”
Madison Cone - DB
• Height: 5’ 8.2”
• Weight: 182
• Vertical: N/A
• Bench: N/A
• Broad: N/A
• 40: 4.62
• 10: 1.67
• 20: 2.69
• L: N/A
• Shuttle: N/A
Thomas Hennigan - WR
• Height: 6’ 1.1”
• Weight: 210
• Vertical: 33
• Bench: 12
• Broad: 9’6
• 40: 4.70
• 10: 1.62
• 20: 2.73
• L: 7.21
• Shuttle: 4.28
Baer Hunter - OL
• Height: 6’ 1.4”
• Weight: 297
• Vertical: 30.5
• Bench: 25
• Broad: 8’10
• 40: 5.15
• 10: 1.75
• 20: 3.0
• L: 7.93
• Shuttle: 4.75
D’Marco Jackso - LB
• Height: 6’ 0.3”
• Weight: 234
• Vertical: 32
• Bench: 19
• Broad: N/A
• 40: N/A
• 10: N/A
• 20: N/A
• L: 7.19
• Shuttle: 4.29
Shaun Jolly - DB
• Height: 5’ 8.6”
• Weight: 179
• Vertical: 36.5
• Bench: N/A
• Broad: 10’4
• 40: 4.50
• 10: 1.59
• 20: 2.58
• L: 6.95
• Shuttle: 4.13
Kaiden Smith - DB
• Height: 6’ 1.0”
• Weight: 204
• Vertical: 31
• Bench: 13
• Broad: 10’
• 40: 4.69
• 10: 1.69
• 20: 2.69
• L: 7.20
• Shuttle: 4.18
Caleb Spurlin - FB
• Height: 5’ 10.3”
• Weight: 233
• Vertical: N/A
• Bench: 24
• Broad: N/A
• 40: 4.88
• 10: 1.76
• 20: 2.83
• L: 7.70
• Shuttle: 4.57
Corey Sutton - WR
• Height: 6’ 1.5”
• Weight: 200
• Vertical: N/A
• Bench: 13
• Broad: N/A
• 40: N/A
• 10: N/A
• 20: N/A
• L: N/A
• Shuttle: N/A
Demetrius Taylor - DL
• Height: 6’ 0.1”
• Weight: 289
• Vertical: 30
• Bench: 27
• Broad: 8’10
• 40: 5.02
• 10: 1.69
• 20: 2.90
• L: 8.03
• Shuttle: 4.5
Jalen Virgil - WR
• Height: 6’ 0.1”
• Weight: 207
• Vertical: 36.5
• Bench: 19
• Broad: 10’10
• 40: 4.37
• 10: 1.55
• 20: 2.50
• L: 7.15
• Shuttle: 4.35
Malik Williams - WR
• Height: 5’ 8.7”
• Weight: 183
• Vertical: 33.5
• Bench: 12
• Broad: 10’
• 40: 4.56
• 10: 1.68
• 20: 2.69
• L: 7.20
• Shuttle: 4.19
