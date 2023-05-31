The VFW Honor Guard provided a 21-gun salute during the May 29 Memorial Day ceremony at the Newland Town Square. Troy Clark gives the commands to the firing line comprised of Boe Barinowski, Will Christianson, Oliver Nyberg, Jesse Downing, Mitchell Durham, John Millan and Eric Bechard, while members of the Avery High School JROTC Color Guard solemnly look on.
Daughters of the American Revolution representative Gayle Culbreath, Veterans of Foreign Wars representative Bill Dean and Disabled American Veterans representative Zeb White pause during the playing of “Taps” after laying a trio of wreathes at the Avery County Veterans Memorial at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
During her speech, keynote speaker Cindy Stonebraker Reed shares a poignant audio track of her father’s voice recorded more than 45 years earlier when Reed was a young girl, prior to her father being declared missing in action during the war in Vietnam. Reed had never heard the recording until old reel-to-reel video found in an attic was converted into compact disc format.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Photo by Sheri Cornett
NEWLAND — Against the backdrop of a cloudy and cooler than average late spring afternoon, citizens gathered at the Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29, to pause and pay respect to those veterans who paid the ultimate price for freedom during its observation of the annual Memorial Day holiday.
While the holiday often signifies for many Americans a time to take a long weekend and get away from it all, a time of barbecues, beach trips and doorbuster sales which signal the approach of summer, for those gathered on this solemn afternoon it was clear that the true meaning of Memorial Day is far from forgotten, as hundreds of community members, veterans and civilians joined together to honor members of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
