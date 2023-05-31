NEWLAND — Against the backdrop of a cloudy and cooler than average late spring afternoon, citizens gathered at the Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29, to pause and pay respect to those veterans who paid the ultimate price for freedom during its observation of the annual Memorial Day holiday.

While the holiday often signifies for many Americans a time to take a long weekend and get away from it all, a time of barbecues, beach trips and doorbuster sales which signal the approach of summer, for those gathered on this solemn afternoon it was clear that the true meaning of Memorial Day is far from forgotten, as hundreds of community members, veterans and civilians joined together to honor members of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

