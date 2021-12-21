For hikers looking to add an unique seasonal element to their outdoor adventure, a snowshoeing excursion may be something to consider. A practice dating back centuries, snowshoeing has recently become a popular activity for outdoor enthusiasts looking to travel off the beaten path.
There are times in the High Country area when snowfall can be heavy. Just in the past few years there has been snowfall in some areas of the High Country of more than a foot, making driving difficult, but conditions ideal for snowshoeing, since the activity requires at least six inches of snow.
Over time, the wooden snowshoes of the past have transitioned into those made of plastic or a TPU (a rubberized fabric) and metal combination. However, the same basic concept behind the snowshoes remains: have equal distribution of the shoe to the snow.
Those hoping to get into the sport can expect to pay anywhere from less than $100 to about $300 for new shoes. Compared to its rival sport of cross country skiing, snowshoeing is a cheaper endeavor and some say a more adaptable sport when it comes to walking in various snow conditions.
Furthermore, most people who snowshoe also utilize hiking sticks —also known as trekking poles — which help to keep things balanced and also add to the upper body workout that goes along with the sport. These can cost anywhere from around $30 — $200 depending on where they are purchased and what material they are made of.
The High Country offers plenty of places to go snowshoeing, ranging from local parks and greenways to the nearest trail. One other option is to park near the gated-off Blue Ridge Parkway and traipse along the flat and beautiful byway. When doing so, be sure and not park in front of any gate. Past that, access to the Parkway, even when the gates are closed for the winter, can be found off Hwy. 221 at milepost 305, on Roseboro Road at milepost 208 and on Old Jonas Ridge Road at milepost 311.
Elk Knob State Park is also one of the few state parks in the region that allows both snowshoeing and cross country skiing.
Elk Knob strives to keep the park open in extreme winter conditions when many other parks are forced to close. This allows for unprecedented state park access during some of the most extreme whiteout conditions. The park is located at 5564 Meat Camp Road in Todd.
As for finding a pair of snowshoes and place to hit the trail here in the High Country, local outfitters Footsloggers is a go-to source. Currently Footsloggers has locations in Boone, Blowing Rock and West Jefferson.
