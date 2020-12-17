The history of snowshoeing is a fascinating look into human ingenuity, most likely based on noticing and watching what happens in nature. For people who lived in northern climates, dealing with heavy, thick snow was a part of life. To have to trudge on through the deep snow with their normal shoes was not fun and was cold and hard on the thighs.
Nature, however, is full of examples of animals that have evolved and adapted to snowy conditions and that includes spread out feet and more. With humans, however, modern day technology can take forever to happen, even when it is right in front of us. Still, at some point between 6,000 and 8,000 years ago, a human noticed how a piece of flat wood landed on a pile of snow and got the idea to build shows with a flat base that could seemingly walk on top of the drifts.
Once perfected, snow shoes became a needed tool when it came to experiencing everyday life during a high snow, especially if that meant having to travel. By most accounts, the origins of the snowshoe can be traced to Central Asia about 6,000 to 8,000 years ago and was brought to the Americas over the Bering Strait as these tribes followed their brethren who previously made the trek.
Early snowshoes were made with wood and sometimes tanned animal skin. Many have a stereotypical view of the more modern snowshoes that look like tennis rackets on your feet. But, just like all sports activities, snowshoes have evolved in interesting ways leading up to the modern day version.
Now, snowshoes are made from various light metals and other materials and cost from less than $100 to about $300. Compared to its rival sport, cross country skiing, snowshoeing is a cheaper endeavor and some say a more adaptable sport when it comes to walking in various snow conditions. Cross country skiing works best on tracks that have been smoothed in some ways, whereas snow shoeing can be experienced on myriad trail conditions.
While it is basically true that if you can walk, you can snowshoe, there are some simple things that a newbie has to learn. Walking in a new kind of shoe can require a transition as your feet are used to certain conditions. With snowshoes, you have to walk with a wider gait, spreading your legs just enough to make the hike a smooth one. Other simple maneuvers that need to be learned include simply getting up with snowshoes on, turning around with snowshoes on and learning how to walk on various slopes and inclines.
Most folks who snowshoe also utilize hiking sticks, which help to keep things balanced and also add to the upper body workout that goes along with the sport.
Ultimately, on a heavy snow day, you need at least six inches of snow for snowshoeing. This unique yet ancient sport gives you exciting options as far as getting out in the great outdoors.
Yes, you can always head to the ski slopes and rock the high-speed, elevated trails and have a fantastic time. With snowshoeing, however, all you need to do is simply step out your own back door and go and explore. Or, if you are looking for a backwoods wilderness adventure, snowshoeing is a perfect way to get away from the crowds.
You can snowshoe on your street, in local parks and greenways or on the nearest trail. One other option is to park near the gated-off Blue Ridge Parkway and traipse along the flat and beautiful byway. When doing so, be sure and not park in front of any gate. Past that, access to the Parkway, even when the gates are closed for the winter, can be found on Rte. 221 at milepost 305, on Roseboro Road at milepost 208 and on Old Jonas Ridge Road at milepost 311.
As for finding snowshoes here in the High Country, Footsloggers is a go-to source.
“Technology has certainly given us a much more nimble and lightweight snowshoe,” said Thea Young, of Footsloggers. “A lot of them are being made with plastic and various rubberized fabrics and lightweight metal combinations. A lot of folks who make snowshoes now make a general fit shoe and a women’s specific fit shoe. A women’s specific fit snowshoe is going to be narrower in the tail, because women usually stand with our feet kicked out a bit. So, with a woman’s stride, a women’s fit snowshoe does not kick its own tail as often.”
Most snowshoes offered for sale at Footsloggers fall into the $100 to $200 range, yet once you buy them, they tend to never or rarely wear out and will last for many years.
As for one of Young’s favorite places to snowshoe, she chooses a beautiful nearby mountain in Todd.
“Sometimes you have to go to higher elevations to get a little bit more snow and there are phenomenal trails where you can do that including Elk Mountain State Park,” said Young. “That park has a fleet of snowshoes and they do guided hikes when the snow levels are appropriate for it.”
