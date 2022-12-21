Are you a hiker looking for a unique seasonal adventure? Snowshoeing may be an activity to consider.
Snowshoeing is a practice that dates back thousands of years, but has recently become a popular activity for outdoor enthusiasts who are interested in trying a travel method that can take them off the typical beaten path.
There are times in the High Country when snowfall can be heavy, as the area averages approximately 25 inches of snowfall, but some locations reach 3 to 4 times that amount. Nearby Roan Mountain receives the mostly average snowfall of any location in the area, at 100 inches per year on average.
Sometimes a single snowfall can bring more than a foot of accumulation, which makes driving difficult, but provides ideal conditions for snowshoeing since the activity requires at least six inches of snow.
Over the years, the wooden snowshoes of the past have since been replaced by ones made of plastic or rubberized fabric, usually combined with a metal frame. In general, the same basic principle behind the snow shoe will always apply: have equal distribution of the shoe to the snow, thus distributing the wearers weight more broadly, allowing traversal of snow without sinking.
For anyone hoping to get into the activity, typical snow shoes can range from less than $100 to approximately $300. Compared to rival sports of cross country skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing is certainly a cheaper endeavor and many describe it as a more adaptable sport when it comes to various snow conditions.
Additionally, the majority of snowshoe enthusiasts also use hiking sticks, also known as trekking poles. These accessories allow the users to help keep themselves balanced while also adding to an upper body workout that can go along with the sport of snowshoeing. These hiking poles can be purchased from approximately $25-$200, depending on where they are purchased and what material they’re made out of. Although not strictly necessary, the trekking sticks are a very useful addition to any snowshoe excursion.
The High Country possesses many locations to snowshoe ranging from local parks and greenways, to nearby trails, to ski lodges and resorts. One such location is Sugar Mountain Resort.
“Snowshoeing at Sugar Mountain is one of many activities we offer, and it is an alternative outdoor activity that requires little-to-no skill. We cater to the fitness level of the groups. Our one-hour guided tours will walk patrons over easy terrain or traverse them around the mountain or climb them to the mountain’s peak,” described Kimberley Jochl, Vice President of Sugar Mountain Resort.
Another possible option is to park near gated-off sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway, and traipse along the flat and beautiful historic roadway. When doing so, be sure not to park directly in front of any gate. Access to the parkway — even when gates are closed for the winter — can be found off Highway 221 at milepost 305, on Roseboro Road at milepost 208 and on Old Jonas Ridge Road at milepost 311.
Elk Knob State Park is also one of the few state parks in the region that allows both snowshoeing and cross country skiing.
Elk Knob makes an effort to keep the park open, even in extreme winter conditions, allowing for unprecedented access during some of the most extreme whiteout conditions. The park is located at 5564 Meat Camp Road in Todd.
As for finding pairs of snow shoes and locations to hit the trails, local outfitter Footsloggers is a go-to location. Currently Footsloggers has locations in Boone, Blowing Rock, and West Jefferson.
