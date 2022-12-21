Sledding, literally dashing through the snow, is an endlessly repeatable pastime practiced by all ages in winter conditions. Here in the High Country, the mixture of winter weather and terrain make it an excellent region for the beloved winter hobby. Finding the nicest spots to go to, what to wear and the best style of sled for you can provide assistance in making your sledding encounter even more enjoyable.
The first obstacle to tackle is selecting a sled for yourself. There are many different kinds of sleds out there, some of which are better suited for different types of people. For example, there are traditional wooden sleds, as well as more modern and plastic sleds that offer more comfort. Additionally, some sleds come with steering mechanisms, making them easier to control, while others just require pushing with one’s weight. Sleds come in different shapes and sizes, and nowadays some are even manufactured with padding for riders.
Many local shops in the area sell varieties of the more modern plastic sleds, but take note, they usually sell out fast during the winter months, particularly just before and after large snow events.
It is recommended that you dress in layers when sledding in the winter. It is best to wear water-resistant outerwear that will not soak up moisture. It is not uncommon for even the most expert of sledders to come to a stop by bailing from the sled, or landing in a pile of fresh snow. Best to stay dry in order to ensure maximum comfort and extended time on the slopes.
Finally, the last step is to find a hill that is the right size for sledding. Though the High Country is home to many hills, many of these may be located on private land. It is best to ask the permission of the landowner before making your way onto private property for a sledding excursion. Also, be sure there are no fences, ditches, rocks or other hazards that can potentially cause harm to you or your passengers at the bottom of your hill. Sometimes sleds can be unwieldy and hard to stop.
For those unable to find that perfect spot, fortunately there is an official sled riding hill atop Beech Mountain. Operated by Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department, the sledding hill is designated for kids 12 and younger using plastic sleds from 1 to 5 p.m.
Located beside the Beech Mountain Visitors Center at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway, there are multiple nearby stores that will sell or rent sleds for those who cannot bring their own. A snowblower is on hand to add to the natural snow levels when needed.
For more information on snow conditions at Beech Mountain Town Sledding Hill and other details, call (800) 468-5506.
