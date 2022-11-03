The town of Boone is still smiling about the success of last summer’s Boonerang Festival, where the city streets were blocked off and thousands of people enjoyed a full day and night of live music and the arts. With the festival scheduled for a return next summer, the Boonerang name will once again be front and center.
The ‘Boonerang’ moniker refers to the common practice of folks being raised here in the mountains, or who came here to go to Appalachian State University or wandered in to work in the tourist industry, yet later on felt the need to leave the area to start a career elsewhere in a bigger city. Then, once their career has been established, they find a way to return to the highest mountains found east of the Rockies. That boomerang move is an oft told story.
The premise is simple for those that have experienced it. It is unlikely that one will sit and daydream about life in the big city while being in the mountains. It is more likely, however, that you will daydream about the mountains while living in an urban megalopolis.
Such is the case for singer, songwriter and performer Chris McGinnis. Now living in the big capitol city of Raleigh, NC, McGinnis spent much of his youth in the Western North Carolina Mountains while growing up in Morganton. Later on, he studied creative writing at Appalachian State University here in Boone and studied jazz and contemporary music at the University of North Carolina – Asheville, both being useful pursuits for a songwriter.
Not long ago, McGinnis moved to Raleigh to take advantage of the bigger and more numerous opportunities that the city and the Triangle area of the North Carolina Piedmont offered.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, however, McGinnis and his band will head back up the mountain to perform at the Boone Saloon at 9:30 p.m., touring behind his new debut album Mamaw’s Angel. Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets will also be on the bill and tickets are $8.
“I graduated in 2020 and I was just looking for something different,” said McGinnis. “I had been in the mountains for pretty much my whole life and right now I’m giving this music thing the full run. Between Durham and Chapel Hill and Raleigh, it just seemed like there were a lot of venues that I could work with and so far, it’s been pretty fruitful. I moved down here in August of 2020 and before I had found a steady job, there were people booking me at their breweries and other venues and that kept the lights on, for sure.”
After moving to the Piedmont during the COVID lockdown, McGinnis used the time to restart his jogging regimen and the increased blood flow from running to do more songwriting. The end result is his latest recording Mamaw’s Angel.
“I recorded the new album with a conglomerate of Georgia-based musicians as well as a bunch of Boone-based guys as well,” said McGinnis. “Jacob Davis Martin produced it, and he is a good friend of mine from when we both went to App State. The album is a mix of different genres because I didn’t want to be pinned down with just one lineup of instruments. So, there is some country stuff on there, some psychedelic-inspired music on it, and it is kind of all over the place compared to my first EP recording called Songs For You, which I made when I was still in college. All 10 songs on Mamaw’s Angel are original Chris McGinnis songs.”
The album was recorded at Clubmen Studio in Blairesville, Georgia, and it features various musicians from northern Georgia on the project as well some members of the aforementioned Pearl Snap Prophets band, singer, songwriter and performer Will Easter, and the horn section from the now-defunct Boone-based group Electric Jelly Funk.
“In a roundabout way, while I don’t really think of myself as a roots music artist, my upbringing in western North Carolina has inspired and influenced a lot of my work, for sure,” said McGinnis. “Over the years, the day jobs I have taken on might not have been the most conventional or financially secure, but I got plenty of great stories from them, which makes them worth it as a songwriter. I started at UNC-Asheville, majoring in their new jazz program with a creative writing minor, and then I moved over to Appalachian State and reversed it, graduating with a BA in Creative Writing with a minor in music. Touting those majors in college was not great for the family reunions, though. All through high school, if anyone asked me about my college plans, I figured out pretty easily that explaining that I wanted to study music in college opened up the door for more uncomfortable conversations. So, all of the way up until I graduated, I just told people that I was going to Dentistry School (laughs), just to nip it in the bud.”
On Saturday, McGinnis’ band will feature Joel Nelson on fiddle, Jacob Smith on bass, and Evan Stahl on drums.
While life is good down in Raleigh, McGinnis is thrilled to be able to perform in the High Country again.
“I miss the mountains terribly,” said McGinnis. “To be honest with you, I’ll probably be back there sooner than later. I came down here to the Triangle to look for something different and to work, so it is a necessary step. But the end goal has always been to come back home when it’s time. I tell people everywhere I go that I’ve not had the community that I had in Boone in anywhere else I have moved to. There is something special going on up there.”
