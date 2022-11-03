The town of Boone is still smiling about the success of last summer’s Boonerang Festival, where the city streets were blocked off and thousands of people enjoyed a full day and night of live music and the arts. With the festival scheduled for a return next summer, the Boonerang name will once again be front and center.

The ‘Boonerang’ moniker refers to the common practice of folks being raised here in the mountains, or who came here to go to Appalachian State University or wandered in to work in the tourist industry, yet later on felt the need to leave the area to start a career elsewhere in a bigger city. Then, once their career has been established, they find a way to return to the highest mountains found east of the Rockies. That boomerang move is an oft told story.

