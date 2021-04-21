When all your care and hard work in the garden is bested by a pest, it can put a damper on your summer. It can also be challenging to spot the problem.
If you think your plants are under siege, consider this list of common signs of pest problems to help find the culprit.
Large Holes in Leaves
Large holes in the foliage of a plant is a sure sign something has been helping itself to a taste. A common culprit is grasshoppers, which unfortunately travel in packs. They like to munch on grasses, lettuce, carrots, beans, corn and onion, according to TheSpruce.com. The website recommends introducing natural predators to grasshoppers, which include swallows, praying mantis insects, small snakes and toads. Another natural solution is a garlic solution made by blending two cups of garlic with 10 cups of water, then boiling and letting the mixture sit overnight. Mix one part solution with three parts water, and use a spray bottle to wet plant leaves. This method works not just for grasshoppers but for other feeding insects, as well.
Small Holes in Leaves
Small holes in the middle of leaves can be a sign of a Japanese beetle infestation. The beetles chew a telltale lace-like pattern in leaves, and left unchecked, they can do great harm to a plant. Adult beetles attack more than 300 kinds of plants, including roses, beans, grapes and raspberries, and are known to be hard to control. The most effective way to rid your garden of the beetles is to pick them by hand, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Traps can be effective but might attract beetles from your neighbors. Another strategy is attracting parasitic wasps and flies — natural predators of Japanese beetles — to your garden to attack the larvae, though this alone may not be enough to control the population.
Leaves that Curl Up and Fall Off
When leaves curl and fall off, aphids are often to blame. Aphids suck the moisture out of leaves, causing them to die. Home improvement pro Bob Vila offers a solution: a homemade insecticidal soap that controls the bugs without harming plants. To make it, mix a few teaspoons of liquid dish soap into one quart of water, then spray or wipe the solution onto the leaves, stems, and buds of the plant. An early warning sign of aphids can be frequent sightings of ladybugs, which love to feast on aphids.
