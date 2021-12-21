The High Country offers a small-town experience like no other, and it thrives on local business.
The wide variety of merchandise available in locally owned stores in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties provide a unique shopping experience to interest any shopper.
Chambers of commerce and business associations in the High Country always strive to encourage both residents and visitors to shop small.
Boone Chamber of Commerce is planning to host the town’s 12th annual Small Business Saturday. The national shopping holiday, first observed in 2010, is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving as an effort to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. It was originally sponsored by credit card company American Express and has since gained nationwide momentum.
David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Chamber, said forward-facing industries like retail have been the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are operating in a time that is unlike any time we’ve ever operated in, but we can all still have the nice things we’d like to have,” Jackson said.
Boone is home to a variety of locally owned businesses offering quaint, original gifts with a unique artisan-like quality that appeals to visitors.
Shops include Common Good Co, Art of Oil and Jerky Outpost.
In the town of West Jefferson, the holidays hold a lot of meaning and is highly celebrated. Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt encourages shoppers to shop local.
Some popular destinations to find unique and locally sourced food and beverage products in Ashe County are Ashe County Cheese, The Honey Hole, The Spice & Tea Exchange of West Jefferson and West Jefferson Specialty Foods.
In Blowing Rock there is Blowing Rock Market, The Spice & Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock and Marmalade.
The town of Boone is home to Common Good Co., Art of Oil and Down Home Antiques and Gifts.
A popular destination in Avery County is Erick’s Cheese & Wine Shop.
There is no shortage of stores offering home decor, clothing and odds and ends in the High Country.
Some favorites for shoppers in Ashe County include Third Day Market’s two locations, Sisters on Main and Twin Creeks Antiques and Southern Market.
The downtown market offers fair trade items to help support women in struggling communities worldwide.
Unique gift offerings available at TDM for men are candles with scents of dirt, fresh cut grass and money.
In the town of Blowing Rock there is Monkee’s of Blowing Rock and Cabin Fever of Blowing Rock.
Popular destinations for clothing and home goods in Boone are Lucky Penny, The Shoppes at Farmers and Doe Ridge Pottery.
Avery County is home to unique offerings such as Skyline Emporium LLC, Rustik by Underwood and The Dande Lion, Inc.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, the local businesses of the High Country have something for everyone that may not be found anywhere else.
