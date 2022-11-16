If you are looking for a gift for a friend, family member or that significant other in your life, there are several shopping hot spots across the High Country.
On King Street in downtown Boone, a quick stroll down the main artery of Boone will give you plenty of shopping ideas along the way, including stops at Mast General Store, the Shoppes at Farmers Hardware, Anna Banana’s, Footsloggers, Foggy Pine Books and much more.
If you would rather shop at a more traditional setting, Boone Mall has plenty of local and chain stores inside. Some of the stores currently located at the mall include Bath & Body Works, Belk, Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Sports’ Fanatic, T.J.Maxx and Ulta Beauty.
Venturing down Highway 321 to Blowing Rock gives you even more shopping opportunities. The first stop for a wide variety of items would be at the Tanger Outlets, located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road. The outlets have over 25 different stores to choose from, including American Eagle, Banana Republican, Carter’s, Columbia, Gap, the Jerky Outpost, Sunglass Hut, Vera Bradley and more.
On Main Street in Blowing Rock, you will find everything from stylist boutiques to antique shops, home furnishing stores, restaurants, craft stores and art galleries. Some of the most popular shops in downtown Blowing Rock include Bee & The Boxwood, Brass Exchange, Blowing Rock Antiques, High Country Woodworks, J.W. Tweeds, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, Revolution Clothiers and The Boutique Collection.
Making the short drive to Ashe County is well worth it in your quest to find the perfect gift for someone. Antiques on Main in West Jefferson has a large assortment of collectible items that have stood the test of time. If you are looking for clothing, shoes and other outdoor gear, be sure to stop in at Footsloggers, Bull’s Boots, Mountain Outfitters MO’s Boots. All three stores are located in downtown West Jefferson. If you are looking for any food or drink ideas for gifts, Ashe County Cheese, Boondocks Brewing, Carolina Country Wines & Craft Beer and New River Brewing are all in the downtown area.
Downtown West Jefferson also has its fair share of boutique shops to check out on a visit to the “Coolest Corner” of North Carolina. Madi’s Clothing & Accessories, Pam’s Unique Boutique, Pretty ‘n’ Pearls, Sisters on Main, The Foundry Downtown and The Wranglin’ Mae Mercantile all have a little bit of something for everyone.
