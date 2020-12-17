Almost since people first settled in the High Country, general stores have served as the hub of the mountain towns in the area. While they may not hold the same purpose, general stores are excellent stops while traversing the roads.
Mast General Store, Fred’s General Mercantile, Todd General Store and Banner Elk Consignment Cottage are just some of the unique stores that tourists and locals alike flock to in the High Country.
Banner Elk Consignment Cottage
Banner Elk, a town of woolly worms, Highland Games and High Country culture, is home to the Banner Elk Consignment Cottage. Just 17 miles from Boone, the cottage is a sought out store in the area.
While Banner Elk often attracts a large group of people during the summer months, most people only stay at their summer homes for four-to-five months. Instead of hauling their replaced, fine furniture back to their primary homes far away, people bring them to Susan Brown at the consignment cottage for resale.
Brown is very selective in what she accepts and chooses to sell, which only increases the customer trust. In turn, the constantly-changing stock offers a potential for multiple visits to the store resulting in various shopping experiences. No two visits are alike.
Fred’s General Mercantile
For more than 40 years, Fred’s General Mercantile has been a staple of Beech Mountain and the main outlet in the area.
The main store consists of a grocery store, hardware store and clothing store. Fred’s can outfit the entire family for a weekend vacation, home improvement project and more. The grocery is a fully stocked grocery store that carries everything from canned goods to gourmet foods. The hardware section features Stanley tools, Laclede tire chains, screws, nails, nuts, bolts and more, per www.fredsgeneral.com.
Also on the property is Fred’s Backside Deli, which serves all kinds of food on a daily basis for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The company also takes advantage of its location by offering guest quarters for rent and ski and snowboard rentals. The store is also a great location to find information on all of the many nature sights, trails, mountain views and local events throughout the year.
Todd General Store
The Todd General Store opened in 1914, being the go-to place for everything in the small, mountain community on the border of Ashe and Watauga counties. Its doors closed in 2015, but has been reopened with a new life courtesy of Matthew Connell and his wife, Andrea.
When it reopened, Connell said the couple loved what general stores stood for, what they provide and what they mean to communities.
There is still work to be done with the store, even if it is open and operating. Connell said he wants to add in more food options and bring it back to the place you can go for everything. Tapping into the arts the surrounding areas are known for producing, he wants to add in a pottery studio and give local potters a place for their imagination run wild.
With Todd’s location on the New River and the surrounding sights that are worth seeing, it is not a bad idea to stop in, learn some of the history and get what you need.
Mast General Store
An icon among general stores, there is no other business in the High Country that is more famous than the Mast General Store.
With three High Country locations, the landmark provides food items, clothing, winter gear and much more.
The original location sits in Valle Crucis, and is still the center of the community. According to the website, the Original Mast Store houses the post office and offers up a five-cent cup of coffee. Traversing its creaking floorboards, you’ll find country gourmet foods, cast iron cookware, speckleware, old-fashioned toys, footwear for all walks of life, hardware and everything else you can think of, according to www.mastgeneralstore.com.
The third and final High Country Mast General Store sits on the corner of King Street and Depot Street in downtown Boone. A tourist-favorite, the store is a staple of Boone life for tourists, locals and college students.
Molly Northern Interiors and The Bee and the Boxwood Gifts
Molly Northern is a native of the High Country, as she was raised in Boone. Northern developed a keen interest in decorating her home with panache at a young age, observing the decoration from her mother, Bain Winkler.
Combined with a love for art, Northern pursued the passion professionally, achieving a degree in Housing and Interiors at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. While briefly staying off the mountain in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Northern returned and went into business with Darlene Parker, creating Northern Parker Interiors in Banner Elk.
However, Northern needed to branch out into her own venture, starting Molly Northern Interiors in early 2017.
While Molly Northern Interiors works with design, The Bee and the Boxwood houses the many gifts offered at the store. According to the website, at the gift store, you will find a curated collection of beautiful gifts and home accessories, all chosen with the charm and warmth of the Southern lifestyle in mind.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
