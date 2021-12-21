General stores have been a pinnacle to shopping in the High Country ever since they were introduced. With a variety of goods and supplies, it’s hard to step through the doors and leave empty handed.
The High Country has an array of stores to choose from, such as Mast General Store, Old Orchard Creek General Store, The Vintage Farmhouse General Store, Banner Elk Consignment Cottage and Fred’s General Mercantile. Plan your next winter getaway with these stores in mind.
Mast General StorePossibly the most famous business in the Boone and Banner Elk areas, Mast General Store has been providing a wonderful shopping experience in opening in the High Country since the late 1800s.
The Original Mast General Store and Annex is located in Valle Crucis, remaining the center of the community since 1883. In 1988, the location on King Street in Boone opened its doors with an array of products including winter-wear, shoes, candy, drinks, trinkets and more.
Mast General now has nine locations located throughout North Carolina. To learn more about the historic business and for hours and contact information, visit www.mastgeneralstore.com.
Old Orchard Creek General StoreAfter opening in the summer of 2021, Old Orchard Creek General Store has become a staple in Lansing. Located high in the mountains of Ashe County, Old Orchard Creek offers Hatchet coffee, books, homemade goods, clothing and more.
In the fall of 2021, the business received the Lansing Beautification Award as well as the Order of the Long Leaf Pine given to owner Walker Clark.
The store offers an outdoor patio with live music on the weekends and has been a hub in Lansing since first opening. If you’re looking for a getaway in the mountains to enjoy some good coffee and books, Old Orchard Creek General Store is the perfect destination. The general store is located at 9350 NC-194 in Lansing, and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click to www.oldorchardcreek.com or call (336) 384-9350.
Banner Elk
Consignment CottageThe town of woolly worms and Lees-McRae College has become the home to the Banner Elk Consignment Cottage, an incredible place to find your next living room centerpiece.
If you’re looking to get rid of some of your furniture, you can visit Susan Brown at the shop to make a deal. Brown is selective in what she accepts and sells, which customers say bring a great deal of trust within their business. With the ever-changing inventory, Banner Elk Consignment Cottage is a great place to find something special.
Banner Elk Consignment Cottage is located at 414 Shawneehaw Ave S in Banner Elk. For more information, call (828) 898-5733.
The Vintage FarmhouseLocated in West Jefferson, the Vintage Farmhouse General Store has been a large attraction since opening in December of 2020. Offering a variety of home goods, pastries, coffee, clothing and more, the Vintage Farmhouse is sure to be a destination for all of your mad money needs.
The Vintage Farmhouse is located at 424 E 2nd St, in West Jefferson, NC and hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
