In addition to its captivating views, the High Country offers a small-town experience like no other, and that’s due to local businesses.
The wide variety of merchandise available in locally owned stores in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties provide a unique shopping experience to interest any shopper.
Chambers of commerce and business associations in the High Country always strive to encourage both residents and visitors to shop small.
One event that is popular each year during the month of November is Small Business Saturday. This is a national shopping holiday that is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving as an effort to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. It was first observed on Nov. 27, 2010, and was originally sponsored by credit card company, American Express and has since gained nationwide momentum.
In the town of West Jefferson, the holiday holds a lot of meaning and is highly celebrated. Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt encourages shoppers, this year more than ever, to shop local.
As a result of COVID-19 regulations, many small businesses had to remain closed for long periods of time. Some had to close their doors forever while others are beginning to recover with the support of their clientele.
Honeycutt said although it may be easier and more instantaneous to order items online, doing so does not help “your neighbor.” Small town businesses offer quaint, original gift ideas which help stores stay open and keep workers employed. Items available at these stores are original and not mass produced, which adds to their appeal.
“Now more than ever, it is more important to shop small and shop local as we rebound from the COVID-19 impact,” Honeycutt said.
Some popular destinations to find unique and locally sourced food and beverage products in Ashe County are Ashe County Cheese, The Honey Hole, The Spice & Tea Exchange of West Jefferson and West Jefferson Specialty Foods.
In Blowing Rock there is The Blowing Rock Market, The Spice & Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock and Marmalade.
The town of Boone is home to J & M Produce and General Store & Grill, Art of Oil and Jerky Outpost.
A popular destination in Avery County is Erick’s Cheese & Wine Shop.
There is no shortage of stores offering home decor, clothing and odds and ends in the High Country.
Some favorites for shoppers in Ashe County include Third Day Market’s two locations, Sisters on Main and Twin Creeks Antiques and Southern Market.
According to Kaitlin Carpenter, who is manager at Third Day Market, the downtown location offers fair trade items to help support women in struggling communities worldwide.
Unique gift offerings available at TDM for men are candles with scents of dirt, fresh cut grass and money.
Carpenter added that this holiday season they are offering 25 percent off on faux trees, wreaths and garland.
In the town of Blowing Rock there is Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, Cabin Fever and Christmas in Blowing Rock.
Popular destinations for clothing and home goods in Boone are Final Touches, The Shoppes at Farmers and Doe Ridge Pottery.
Avery County is home to unique offerings such as Skyline Emporium LLC, Rustik by Underwood and The Dande Lion, Inc.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, the local businesses of the High Country have something for everyone that may not be found anywhere else.
