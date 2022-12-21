Nestled within the High Country, an array of shops line the streets of Ashe, Avery and Watauga. Most of these shops are small businesses and give the gift of shopping local. Both tourists and locals thrive off of these shops, as well as the businesses themselves. Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday coat, gift or home decor, shopping local will always be a great option.
In the High Country, each county’s respective Chamber of Commerce and business associations encourage all who walk through their town to shop local and small.
In Ashe County, the Chamber of Commerce is located in downtown West Jefferson, the heart of the county and the hot spot for local businesses to thrive. Much like in neighboring Avery and Watauga counties, Ashe holds Small Business Saturday, which is a national holiday and is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This effort allows businesses and shoppers to gain the full shopping experience for the Holidays.
Kitty Honeycutt, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Director, said that the benefits of shopping local are endless.
“Shopping local has several benefits, including supporting our local economy, keeping our friends and neighbors working and providing shoppers with high-quality and unique gift choices,” said Honeycutt. “It is so important to our small business community to have our support through shopping local all year.
“The Ashe County Chamber and Visitor Center can help both visitors and our local residents find the perfect gift or service for your holidays,” Honeycutt continued. “The Chamber represents almost 500 area businesses and we can connect shoppers with all of them. the Chamber offers a great assortment of Ashe County, the Coolest Corner of North Carolina gear for shoppers wanting to share their Ashe County pride.”
The town of West Jefferson is home to many local businesses, including the Ashe County Cheese Factory, Bull’s Boots, Mountain Outfitters, The Spice and Tea Exchange, Third Day Market, an annex of the main building in Jefferson, The Cabin Store and many more.
Boone is home to a variety of locally owned businesses offering quaint, original gifts with a unique artisan-like quality that appeals to visitors. Shops include Common Good Co, Art of Oil, Mast General Store, Appalachian Antique Mall and Jerky Outpost.
Down the road in Blowing Rock, you can also find The Spice and Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock, Bolick and Traditions Pottery, the Christmas in Blowing Rock Shop, The Martin House, Cabin Fever and Brass Exchange.
Avery County houses businesses such as Avery Knifeworks, Dande Lion, Skyline Emporium, The Twisted Twig Antiques and Accents and more.
When walking through the High Country during this chilly season, be sure to check out locally owned Coffee Shops such as Bohemia in West Jefferson, Local Lion in Boone, Camp Coffee in Blowing Rock and Banner Elk Cafe and Tavern in Banner Elk.
Be sure to go out and find the perfect holiday gifts for your family this season in the High Country.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.