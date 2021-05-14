The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 26
ARREST: Mayron Jesus Claros-Erazo, 29, of 357 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Claros-Erazo was issued a May 10 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James Russell Kanupp, 32, of 4019 U.S. 421 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Kanupp was issued a June 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
April 27
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 34, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses. Harmon was issued a May 28 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
CHASE: A vehicle chase was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 88 in Zionville.
April 29
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog was reported in the 400 block of Slabtown Road in Zionville.
April 30
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog lot was reported in the 4000 block of Meat Camp Road in Todd.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a temporary vehicle tag was reported in the 100 block of Frances McQueen Road in Vilas.
May 1
DEATH: An unwitnessed death was reported in the 1000 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
May 3
ARREST: Edgar Pastrana, 31, of 206 E. 24th St., Winston-Salem, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Pastrana was issued a May 25 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of a radio and N.C. license tag was reported in the 3000 block of Hardin Road in Boone.
May 7
ARREST: Donna Cheryl Rion, 63, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 304, Boone, was arrested and charged with first-degree trespassing enter/remain. Rion was issued a May 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 421 North in Vilas.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny from a mailbox was reported in the 200 block of Mustard Field, Boone.
May 8
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 200 block of Windy Mountain Road in Deep Gap.
