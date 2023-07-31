Shannon

Natasha Shannon is the new children’s librarian at the AMY Regional Library System.

 Photo courtesy AMY Regional Library

TOE RIVER —AMY Regional Library has announced the addition of Natasha Shannon as the system’s new children’s librarian.

Shannon grew up in Celo Community in the South Toe Valley. She has worked as an elementary school teacher for the past 27 years, primarily at Carolina Friends, an independent school in Durham. She also taught in public school in Alamance County, in Costa Rica for two years, and in New Mexico.

  

