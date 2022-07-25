Shane Wright Wilson, 35, passed away on July 20, 2022.
Shane was born on October 14, 1986 to Wayne Wilson and Sherry Wright Wilson. Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey Wright and Helton Wilson; uncles, Duke Wright and Johnny Wright; and aunt, Carolyn Isaacs.
Shane had a huge heart; he loved deeply and always gave people grace. He was so generous and was able to look past the mistakes and downfalls of others and see them for who they truly were. He had a wonderful, infectious laugh that could make anyone smile. Shane enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATVs and had a special love for his dog, Hank.
Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Sherry Wright Wilson; father, Wayne Wilson; grandmothers, Barbara Wilson and Margie Wright; son, Christopher Wilson; sisters, April Greer (Cody), Stephanie Barry (Anthony); nieces, Alaina Greer, Ada Greer; aunts, Robyn Roark (Steve), Sandra Wilson; special friends, Lance Hammons and Destiny; several cousins.
The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Zionville Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Preacher Derrick Wilson officiating. The burial followed the funeral at the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Morgan Moore, Josh Kilgore, Anthony Barry, Kenny Jordan, Justin Danner, Adam Wallace, Jeff Beach, and Ricky Lawrence. Honorary pallbearer was Lance Hammons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 132, Zionville, NC, 28698.
