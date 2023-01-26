SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Police Department has a new uniform patch and police vehicle design.
“The new design was inspired by our new uniform patch. We have had the same patch since at least 2007 — when I started with the town — so I asked our assistant police chief to create a new patch,” said Seven Devils Town Manager and Police Chief Johnathan Harris. “He wanted to incorporate the different elements that we have in town.”
Currently, two of the department’s vehicles still have the old design, but Harris said they should have all the vehicles repainted with the same design within the next two years as they replace the old ones in the upcoming budget years.
The design was hand sketched, and the department then worked with a patch manufacturer to add a color scheme.
“The reason for the design is to incorporate different features that are in town. We have the profile view of Grandfather Mountain,” Harris said. “A waterfall for Otter Falls, and a lake to showcase the lake at the Seven Devils Resort Club.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.