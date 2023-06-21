An image of Seth Blackledge may very well appear in the dictionary beside the word “perseverance.” Blackledge, a Viking senior wrestler, overcame a number of injuries and setbacks on his way to becoming a two-time state wrestling champion and a member of all four of Avery High School’s consecutive team 1A state wrestling championships.

“Seth did not achieve the level of success that was expected of him early in his career,” Avery Vikings head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said of his team co-captain. “Despite yearly injuries and devastating setbacks, he was always there to be the leader that I needed him to be. I believe to have a team be successful in February, it isn’t about the coaching that does it, but it’s the team leaders, and Seth is probably among the best group of leaders that I’ve had, making sure the wrestling room’s where it needs to be, and he had a voice as leadership in making decisions and in the things that we did as a team.”

