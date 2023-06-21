Viking senior grappler Seth Blackledge (pictured right) was presented with the Hank Hardin Lifetime Captain Award by longtime Avery wrestling coach and award namesake, Hank Hardin. Blackledge is only the 14th Viking wrestler in the 50-plus-year history of the program to receive the honor of Lifetime Captain, and only the fifth wrestler to be awarded the lifetime captaincy in the past 20 years.
Seth Blackledge, two-time state champion and Best of Preps winner for Wrestling.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Viking senior grappler Seth Blackledge (pictured right) was presented with the Hank Hardin Lifetime Captain Award by longtime Avery wrestling coach and award namesake, Hank Hardin. Blackledge is only the 14th Viking wrestler in the 50-plus-year history of the program to receive the honor of Lifetime Captain, and only the fifth wrestler to be awarded the lifetime captaincy in the past 20 years.
An image of Seth Blackledge may very well appear in the dictionary beside the word “perseverance.” Blackledge, a Viking senior wrestler, overcame a number of injuries and setbacks on his way to becoming a two-time state wrestling champion and a member of all four of Avery High School’s consecutive team 1A state wrestling championships.
“Seth did not achieve the level of success that was expected of him early in his career,” Avery Vikings head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said of his team co-captain. “Despite yearly injuries and devastating setbacks, he was always there to be the leader that I needed him to be. I believe to have a team be successful in February, it isn’t about the coaching that does it, but it’s the team leaders, and Seth is probably among the best group of leaders that I’ve had, making sure the wrestling room’s where it needs to be, and he had a voice as leadership in making decisions and in the things that we did as a team.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.