BOONE — For the second straight year, the Watauga Pioneers girl’s basketball team faced off against the Ashe County Huskies in the championship of the annual High Country Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, and 61-50 win over their northern Ashe County neighbors.
Prior that game, the Pioneers downed the R.J. Reynolds Demons — who at the time were ranked as the No. 10 overall team in the state by record — with a score of 67-37 in the first round.
R.J. Reynolds (10-2) came into the contest with only one loss, and in addition to being the No. 10 team in North Carolina, they were also slotted as the No. 2 overall team in Watauga’s playoff region, the NC 4A West, just behind Lake Norman. The Demons were however missing starting forward Elliott Jessup, who missed the game with a foot injury.
The contest started off with the Pioneer ladies going on a shooting spree as six players hit jump shots in the first quarter alone to romp out to a 25-5 lead.
“When you look at our three point shooting numbers, they’re terrific on the year,” head coach Laura Barry said. “I have not talked to the team about that, but they know they have the green light within our offense. Charlotte (Torgerson) hits the first one in transition, and sometimes the floodgates open and we just feel really good. We know we’re loose, we’re at home. We’ve been on the road for four games. So there was a little bit of ‘OK, we’re coming off two losses, I want to let them out and let them run,’ and they did that tonight without any pleading or prodding. I’m really happy.”
Among those athletes nailing jumpers, guards Julie Matheson (So.) and Charlotte Torgerson (Jr.) netted two 3-point baskets apiece in the opening quarter, while wing Caroline Farthing (Sr.) also knocked down one from behind the arc.
Watauga sophomore guard Kate Sears joined Matheson and Torgerson in notching six points in the first period, but Sears’ points came from fast break layups as opposed to jump shots. Sears ended the night with a game-high 19 points.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers pivoted to hard-earned points in the paint. Matheson was fouled hard on a made layup and senior forward Brooke Scheffler hit a short jumper after battling for an offensive rebound. Seconds before the halftime buzzer, Torgerson sped down the lane for a defense splitting layup after an offensive rebound secured by Kaitlyn Darner (So.) as she fell out-of-bounds — putting Watauga up 45-15.
The second half was more of the same as the Pioneers continued to knock down their shots and get baskets in transition while clamping down on defense. Point guard Destiny Thompson (13 points) and 6’3” center Raniyah Hocutt (16 points) ended up being the only threats from Reynolds on the night.
Even though the Demons were able to tighten up and slow the Pioneers somewhat in the second half, the home team often found a way through. A play at the very end of the third quarter exemplified that, as R.J. Reynolds forced the Pioneers to swing the ball for a full minute, only to watch as Farthing splashed home a three from the wing anyway to put Watauga up 52-24.
Although a series of personal and technical fouls by the Pioneers in the fourth quarter let the Demons garner a few extra points at the charity stripe, Watauga ultimately advanced to the tournament finals 67-37.
Ashe County (8-3) meanwhile had confidently dispatched Central Davidson 57-35 on the opposite side of the bracket to earn the right to face Watauga in the title game for the second consecutive year.
The match started off with scoring aplenty in the first quarter. Ashe County’s Abigail Jones (8 points in the first), Abby Sheets (7 points) and Paige Overcash (4 points) provided the main impetus on offense. Overcash worked inside while Sheets and Jones fired jumpers from the wing. Sheets and Jones finished the game sharing a team-high total of 14 points.
For the Pioneers, however, only one player scored in the first quarter — standout sophomore Kate Sears, who scored 16 points in the first frame en route to dropping a career-best 40 points.
“Tonight, I felt like we needed me to score,” Sears explained. “It was a close game throughout, and I felt like every bucket that I had was necessary. I didn’t really feel like I was forcing it that much, but thinking about it now, I think it’s especially fun to have been against Ashe. That’s just pretty cool because they’re our rivals.”
Sears scored in a myriad of ways — forcing her way inside the paint with drives, speeding down the court for fast-break layups and occasionally mixing in a jump shot.
The Huskies defense was staunch and the looks that Sears and her teammates were presented with were few and far between. Ashe County had a five point advantage by the end of the opening quarter, 21-16.
In the second frame, the Watauga defense recognized the threats that Sheets and Jones presented and shifted accordingly, limiting the Huskies to 11 in the period. Meanwhile, Sears continued to drive the majority of the Pioneers offense, scoring 13 of her team’s 17 in the second quarter — making it 29 points for Sears in the first half. Diane McGlamery and Kaitlyn Darner each hit tough baskets inside the lane to provide the other four, as Watauga took a narrow 33-32 lead at the half.
“I’m very proud,” said head coach Laura Barry. “I thought we weathered a good run by Ashe in the first half, so to go into the halftime with that lead was good. But more than anything, I like the way we’re playing confident, getting back to taking great shots and shooting them with confidence. And then our defense, although we gave up a lot early, I thought at least half of them were really tough shots that they hit. Ashe got some really tough looks to fall. But after that we kept up our defense, and the numbers played out in our favor.”
The game slowed down somewhat in the third quarter, as each team made defensive tweaks to counter its opposition. For the Pioneers, Charlotte Torgerson and Brooke Scheffler each splashed home a 3-point basket, while Darner hit another shot inside.
On the other end of the court, Watauga’s zone defense tightened up and pressured the Huskies perimeter shooters. In the paint, McGlamery, Darner, Scheffler and Julie Matheson cleaned the boards and limited second chance opportunities for Ashe. The Pioneers entered the fourth quarter up by six at 45-39.
In that final period, the back-and-forth action resumed as the game somewhat opened up and each team scored frequently in transition. For the Huskies, Overcash began the process of mounting a comeback while teammate Kirkland Hudler splashed home a 3-pointer, but their efforts fell just short.
Watauga’s lead — and its ability to control the ball through guards Torgerson and Sears — meant that Ashe County had to begin fouling to stop the clock. Sears and Darner collectively went 7-of-8 on their free throws to help seal the 11-point victory over their conference rivals.
After the title game was finished, the girls All-tournament players were announced. Abby Sheets was selected for Ashe County, and Brooke Scheffler was the Watauga player chosen.
Following that, the tournament MVP award was presented to Kate Sears — after scoring a career-high 40 points to help the Pioneers claim the tournament title, it was unlikely to be given to anyone else.
Despite the award, Sears shied off the attention on herself, saying that the team still has a job to do this season.
“We want to win our conference and the conference tournament,” Sears said. “Winning the conference will be a big deal for us since it’s so important in terms of playoff seeding. Last year, we got the No. 1 seed and Alexander Central got the 10-seed, just because they were second in conference. So knowing that really keeps us grounded on our goals. Also last year, we shared it (the conference title) with Alexander Central. Having the outright win would be great, and so I think that too keeps us grounded and we know they’re (conference opponents) going to come after us. So we’re not done, and are going to be bringing our best each night.”
After the MVP award, team trophies were then presented to runners-up Ashe County, with the Watauga Pioneers handed the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic tournament girls championship trophy, concluding the event.
2022 HCHC Girls Final
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 16 17 12 16 61
Ashe 21 11 7 11 50
Watauga stats:
Kate Sears — 40 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl
Kaitlyn Darner — 8 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl
Brooke Scheffler — 6 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Charlotte Torgerson — 3 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Laurel Kiker — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl
Diane McGlamery — 2 pts, 3 reb
Caroline Farthing — 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Julie Matheson — 1 reb
