BOONE — Football returned to the High Country with a splash of color and sound on Friday, Aug. 12. The colors were provided by the bright jerseys of three different high schools — Pioneer blue of Watauga, purple of the Ashe Huskies and the yellow of the Murphy Bulldogs.
The multifaceted nature of the scrimmage — odd numbers, multiple opponents and a mixture of varsity and junior varsity teams — meant that, unlike a traditional scrimmage, teams were rotated in-and-out, sometimes in the middle of a possession.
The Watauga offense scored five times in total against the Murphy and Ashe defenses. Maddox Greene threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Pryor and a 45-yard strike to Isaiah Shirley. He also rushed in a 20-yard score himself.
Trey Thompson scored a short rushing touchdown and eclipsed 100 yards on the evening. Watauga also had a fifth touchdown with a 50-yard pass.
On the defensive side of the ball, Shirley had multiple sacks and QB hurries, Greene had an interception and Johnny Miller recovered a fumble.
Maddox Greene's development into his sophomore season has been a revelation for Watauga High School football head coach Ryan Habich.
"The big thing about Maddox, of course, was that he played the first four junior varsity games, but we had a lot of quarterbacks go down — three in fact. The team had a high number of injuries and we had a really hard stretch, but we played a very tough schedule and a lot of guys came in and stepped up and proved themselves. During conference play, we thought we had to do a little bit more at the quarterback position, and we decided to move Maddox up. And then he did a really good job in our conference games," Habich said.
"Our conference probably wasn't as strong last year as it was maybe two years ago. The way it's going to be this year, I think our conference will be a lot more difficult, so it was a good experience for Maddox, and then we played a big 4A school from Charlotte in Cuthbertson in the playoffs," Habich said. "So him coming back with playing seven games in varsity as a freshman, he's got some valuable experience."
Habich said he knows his team will be challenged in the early games of the season as their schedule pits them against perennial powerhouses.
"We're going to TC Roberson week one, and then we turn around and play Maiden, and then we have Mitchell and then Burns. Now that's almost an SEC-type schedule at this level," Habich said.
Habich knows it will be a trial-by-fire for his team, but has the utmost confidence in their abilities.
"We're going to need our core to lead the team, keep the team composed and stay in the game. Stay in the fight is what we want our guys to do," Habich said. "So that's going to be a big challenge, but we've got some leadership training on our team. We want these guys to be willing to run through brick walls for each other. That's what the progression we want seniors to take: not to just be a great player, but also be someone who inspires others."
Habich has seen the development from his core group of seniors, showing that they have what it takes to live up to the standards of the Pioneers, as well as what lies beyond later in their lives.
"When your best players are also your team leaders, then you've got a chance to be really good. And like I said, that's what we're hoping for in this season," Habich said. "We've got good seniors in players like Isaiah Shirley, Trey Thompson, Cole Horine, Carlton Horine and Levi Temple. They're not ever going to tap out because they're such great leaders on this team."
Elsewhere in the scrimmage, Ashe County reached the endzone five times over the multiple scrimmages. Blake Peters tossed two conversions — the first a 2-yard pitch to Ian Graybeal and the second to an unlisted player on the Huskie roster. That player powered in a 1-yard touchdown later in the day. Finally, Matthew Peterson carried the ball twice into the endzone on runs of 41 yards and 75 yards, respectively.
Additionally, the Murphy Bulldogs scored four touchdowns on the night, with three of those coming against Ashe County. Hunter Stalcup scored two rushing touchdowns, Jonah Hedden threw a 21-yard score to Dominick Rummler and Hedden also provided a short rushing touchdown as well.
