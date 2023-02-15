Staying on top of scheduled visits and wellness checks is a huge part of preventing chronic issues and illnesses.
One component of preventative care is maintaining healthy behaviors, such as eating well and staying active. However, getting regular screenings, checkups and vaccinations is a key aspect of preventative care.
Your physician will run regular screenings to track high blood pressure, diabetes, weight gain, vision problems and cancers, among others. The following are some of the most common screenings people should receive, depending on age, gender, family history and risk-level.
DIABETES
In general, adults should get checked for diabetes every three years, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those with prediabetes should get tested more often. Appalachian Regional Healthcare System recommends those with the following risk factors should be tested:
- Obesity
- 45 years or older
- Family history of diabetes
- History of gestational diabetes
- Being physically active less than three times a week
- Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
ARHS offers Prevent T2, which is a lifestyle intervention program created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevent T2 is a 12-month program that starts once there are enough people signed up for the Cohort. In order to join the program, participants must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Be overweight (BMI 25 or greater)
- Have no previous diagnosis of Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes
- Have established risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes or have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes within the past year or previously with gestational diabetes
To learn more about joining Prevent T2, visit https://apprhs.org/diabetes/.
PAP/HPV
Pap tests collect cells from the cervix in order to test for cervical cancer. Most of those who receive abnormal cervical results are either experiencing early changes that can be monitored or will be diagnosed with human papillomavirus infections, according to the National Cancer Institute. Women should start getting Pap tests at 21, and if the results are normal, they should get tested every three years after that, according to the CDC. For women ages 30 to 65, doctors may recommend a Pap test, HPV test or both, depending on risk factors and family history. If the solo HPV test or the combined test have normal results, women can wait five years until they are tested again, and three years after receiving normal results on a Pap test. Typically, women older than 65 do not need to be screened anymore, unless they have a history of abnormal test results or cervical cancer, according to the CDC.
BLOOD PRESSURE
There are many risk factors for high blood pressure, including:
- Consistently elevated blood pressure (between 120/80 mmHg and 129/80 mmHg)
- Diabetes
- Unhealthy diet
- Physical inactivity
- Obesity
- Tobacco use
- Excessive alcohol use
- Family history of high blood pressure
Individuals who are 40 years or older, or are at risk of developing hypertension, should get tested once a year. Individuals ages 18 to 39 without risk factors should get tested every 3 to 5 years.
CANCERS
Women 40 years and older should get a mammogram to be screened for breast cancer every one or two years, according to ARHS. Women who have had breast cancer, problems with their breasts or a family history of breast cancer may need to start getting screened before 40 and may need to get tests more often.
ARHS offers 3D Mammography, which allows professionals to get a better assessment of the size, location and shape of abnormal tissue. This increases the rate that cancers are found at an earlier, more treatable stage, and also decreases the rate of false positives, according to ARHS.
Everyone should begin getting screened for colorectal cancer at age 45, and should get screened on a regular basis after that depending on doctor recommendations. Additionally, men should be screened for prostate cancer as they age, though the exact age at which testing should begin and the frequency of tests depends on the individual, according to the CDC. Men should consult with their doctors to determine whether or not they are in need of a screening.
HEART DISEASE
Heart disease and other heart-related ailments do not just happen to older adults, and the CDC warns that more and more younger people are experiencing heart issues. The following are risk factors for heart disease:
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Smoking
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Physical inactivity
- Unhealthy eating habits, particularly high-sodium diets
Individuals who are at risk for heart disease, including those who have a family history of heart problems, should speak to their provider to discuss what their best plan for preventative care is.
Other concerns, including risk factors or family history of other conditions, should be brought up to your doctor. Your provider will determine what screenings you need and when.
