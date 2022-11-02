Trevor Pope (dressed as the antagonist from the film "Scream"), Lily Pope (dressed as an alien) and Spencer Pope (dressed as Rake) joined mermaid unicorn Ellie Jones for candy gathering at Newland Treat Street.
Aaliyah Oakes (mermaid), Owen Oakes (Blue's Clues), Aubree Oliver (witch) and Amber Presley (dressed as Michael Myers) enjoyed this year's Newland Treat Street with hundreds of additional area children and families.
James Arnett (clown), James Arnett IV (Iron Man), Dalton Arnett (PB), Dakota Arnett (Jelly), Aaliyah Arnett (Stitch) and Tammy Arnett (SuperMom) are dressed up for Halloween activities in Newland.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Cullie Aldridge is decked out as a transformer during Newland Halloween Treat Street.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Jonah Arnett goes “ape” for Halloween in Newland, dressed as a gorilla.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Lacey Ray (Little Bo Peep), Addie Manis (Duck), Lindy Manis (Jessie) and Rhiannon Manis (lion) drop by The AJT for candy during Newland’s annual Treat Street.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Brody Smith dressed as a ninja and Carter Smith dressed as a football player for Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Marley Jones was a dinosaur rider, while Eli Cope was a sumo wrestler for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Minions were aplenty in Newland, as Chad, Kim, Montgomery, McKellen and Memphis Morgan visited Newland’s Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
The Petersons, Chael (decked out as Captain America), Eden (as Elsa), Brooke (as a horse) and Jordan (dressed as a bride) enjoyed the Newland Treat Street and the bags full of candy by evening’s end.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Georganna Bunton was shouting “Go Tar Heels!” in her UNC cheerleading outfit for Halloween at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Hudson Long (football player), Adyson Long (zombie cheerleader), Ava Powell (fox) and Gib Powell (police officer) enjoyed dropping by for candy and a photo at The AJT during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Animals and people alike were welcome during Newland Treat Street, including Winnie Winters the Pig dressed as a unicorn for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Children were “hog wild” over all the candy available at Newland Treat Street, as was pet pig Mabel Vance, who was dressed as a witch for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Hunter (Squirtle), Will (unicorn) McKenzie (dancer) and three-legged wonder dog Stanley Christianson enjoying Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Summer Clawson dressed as a witch for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Maddox Vance (dressed as a police officer) and Lennox Vance (dressed as Mirabel from “Encanto”) loaded their pumpkins with candy during Newland Treat Street on Monday, Oct. 31.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Gracelyn Case is a spot-on impression of Jessie from the movie “Toy Story” as a Halloween costume at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
The Graggs, Gabriel (Hulk), Ethan (soldier from “HALO”) and Adaleigh (Sky doll) enjoyed Newland Treat Street for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
The trio of Anara McCormick (dressed as Addison), Remi McCormick (dressed as a Fortnite cat) and Katie Wallace (dressed as Stitch) smiles for The AJT’s cameras during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Waylon Moser was a happy dragon after collecting candy during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Elsa was a popular character for Halloween, as modeled by Carmen Vance during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Stella Kallman worn an intricate costume as a Plague Doctor during Newland’s Treat Street event on Halloween evening.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Captain America (Amos Payne) and Percy Jackson (Axyl Payne) were on hand to provide superhero help and collect candy during the Newland Treat Street activities.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Kyah Arnett (cat), Daxton Ray (Fortnite skeleton) and Nellie Ray (Elsa) enjoyed the candy distributed during Newland Treat Street on October 31.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Bree Stines (Dorothy) and Henry Stines (Cowardly Lion) pay homage to “The Wizard of Oz” with their costume choices during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Javier Barajas was adorned as an evil clown at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Gabriel Clawson was ready to rescue Princess Peach dressed as Mario from the “Super Mario Bros.” video game series.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Nathan Peters dressed as Venom and Lucas Bates dressed as Bendy Cat for Halloween this year.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Braydon Clawson dressed as Beetlejuice for Halloween on Treat Street in Newland.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Leland Pritchard dressed as a soldier and Ryland Pritchard was dressed in a fireman costume for Halloween at Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Sebastian Robles (dressed as a Transformer) and Christopher Turja (as Marshall from “Paw Patrol”) gathered lots of candy at Newland’s Treat Street event.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Trevor Pope (dressed as the antagonist from the film "Scream"), Lily Pope (dressed as an alien) and Spencer Pope (dressed as Rake) joined mermaid unicorn Ellie Jones for candy gathering at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Ruthie Bingman was adorned as Hermoine from the Harry Potter book and movie series at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Aaliyah Oakes (mermaid), Owen Oakes (Blue's Clues), Aubree Oliver (witch) and Amber Presley (dressed as Michael Myers) enjoyed this year's Newland Treat Street with hundreds of additional area children and families.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Pepper (devil) and Piper (Fancy Nancy) Henley, along with friend Grace Cohn (hybrid buttercat) had a good time collecting candy to take home from Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Darby Evaul (Wednesday Addams), Margeaux Evaul (Elsa) and Vivienne Evaul (Princess Beauty) visited The AJT booth for candy and a photo during Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Baby cow Adeline Plyler was very photogenic at the Newland Treat Street event.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Charlotte Wiseman enjoyed dressing as Princess Jasmine for Halloween this year.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Sophia Thomas dressed up for Halloween as a broken doll, collecting candy during Newland Treat Street on October 31.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Samantha Monk was adorned as the White Witch for Halloween at Newland Treat Street.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Kalee Wright was a black rabbit for Halloween this year.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Halley Clawson roared in a dinosaur costume for Halloween at Newland's Treat Street event.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
It was a matter of good and evil, as Alaina Arnett was dressed as an angel and Kendra Dulaney dressed as a devil for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Thomas Hoilman was in costume as a Green Lego Ninja, while Dustin Hoilman was a Black Lego Batman for Halloween and this year's Treat Street event.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Layla Wingfield was in a costume straight out of Hogwarts and Harry Potter for Halloween.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Hunter Wandrie was all bones as a skeleton gathering candy from area businesses and organizations in Newland during Treat Street on October 31.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Folks from Yellow Mountain Enterprises dressed as "Alice in Wonderland" characters. Pictured are Dale Trivette, Tasha Buchanan, Beth Clark, Jean Buchanan, Ken Staton, Stephanie Roark and Renee Ingram.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Diane Rosado (right) and Anastasia Thompson (left) from Children's Castle Childcare dressed as Mario and Luigi.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Hoss, Will Gittner's dog, dressed as a dragon and represented The Inn at Shady Lawn.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Kelsie Gouge, Carrie Hall and Ruthie Styles from Blue Ridge Partnership for Children dressed as Thing 1, Thing 2 and the Cat in the Hat.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Misty Woody and Gail Haller from the Avery County Health Department dressed as hippies.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Rubi Estrada from OASIS dressed as a witch.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Allen Ingram and Janet Ledford with Avery County EMS.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
An Avery County Transportation bus decorated for Treat Street.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Dragons, spiders, cats and more in front of NAPA in Newland.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Brian Burgess dressed as Pig Man and Jennifer Norwood dressed as Beetlejuice for Halloween.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.