BOONE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child—making sure millions of children experience the Good News and great joy of the holiday. Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
There is plenty of time left to get involved with Operation Christmas Child for the 2021 season. The Project Leader Weekend is coming up. If you coordinate shoebox packing for a church or group, join other Project Leaders on September 10 at 7 p.m. ET for a virtual event where you will hear encouraging stories from around the world, learn about exciting Operation Christmas Child project updates, and discover new resources. Then, on September 11, you have the ability to attend a local Project Leader workshop. The local Project Leader Workshop event will be held on Saturday, September 11, from 9:30-11 am at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Wilkesboro, NC. This event provides information and encouragement as well as free resources to help your church or organization pack shoeboxes. Anyone interested in learning more about shoeboxes and Operation Christmas child is welcome to attend.
To register for the event, please visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/local-events-and-offices/ and search for Wilkesboro, NC.
It will show the Workshop and you can click the link to register.
