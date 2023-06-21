Watauga High School track-and field student-athlete Sam Nixon is committed to excellence at his craft of distance running. An All-Conference performer in both the 800-meters and 1600-meters, Nixon finished the season as the Watauga Distance Group Season Points Leader on the boys outdoor track and field squad. His accolades speak for themselves, including an invite to the 43rd Six Rivers Relay (an event where just nine individuals receive invites), as well as a 4A Western Regional Qualifier in the 1600-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay team.
“As a coach of cross country and track, I have yet to have a student-athlete who has shown more progress in a season than Sam,” Pioneers outdoor track and field distance coach Scott Townsend said of Nixon. “In the course of the regular season leading up to the Regional meet, Sam set a personal record in one of his featured events in every competition that he attended. This progression and commitment to excellence is unheard of, yet to watch his preparation on a regular basis would clue on in to his potential.”
