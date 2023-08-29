Rotary meeting.png

A group of Ashe Count Rotary Club members at a previous meeting.

 Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County holiday parade will be run by the Rotary Club this year since the Lion’s Club stepped away from the project. The parade’s previous name as the Christmas Parade will also be reinstated under the club.

”We want to keep it mostly the same,” said rotary member Kelly Diamond. “We really hope that no one notices the planners have changed.”

  

