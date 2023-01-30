Ronald "Ronnie" M. Thomas, 75, of Zionville, NC, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born December 12, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland. A son of the late Lee and Winnie Thomas. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rosedna Thomas of Zionville; one daughter, Amy Moody and husband Steven of Zionville; one granddaughter, Addison Moody of Zionville; one sister, Joan Campbell of Zionville; two nieces, Lynne Isaacs and husband Steve of Vilas, and Sue Combs and husband Lynn of Zionville; two brothers-in-law, Bennett Byrd and wife Mary of Zionville and Baxter Byrd and wife Janet of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 27, 2023, at Union Baptist Church. Reverend Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiated. Interment followed in Union Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 and the DAV chapter 90.
Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 North Fork Road, Zionville, NC 28698.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.