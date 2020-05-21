BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock announced on May 14 that the Rock United Relief Fund, which was created by the town in order to support small businesses during COVID-19 shutdowns, has exceeded $107,094 in donations.
The Village Foundation and the Grants Review Committee received and reviewed 44 grant requests from small businesses in Blowing Rock, approving grants totaling $97,250.
“This process has been both a humbling experience and a true joy to be able to help so many local businesses,” said Tim Hilton, chair of the committee, noting that while “the needs of certain of the grant applicants exceeded the resources provided by the fund” he hopes that, “as donations continue to come in, the Grants Review Committee may be able to loop back and provide additional funds to applicants in special need of additional relief.”
The Board of Directors of The Village Foundation thanks the more than 150 donors who have funded the Rock United Relief Fund “and made this help possible in a time of need for the small businesses which are such a vital component of our special community.”
More information about the Rock Relief Fund can be found at https://blowingrockncchamber.com/Rock-United-Relief-Fund.
