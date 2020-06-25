It only seems natural for people living in the High Country to want to go rock climbing.
Obviously, there is no shortage of rocks in the area, and there are no shortage of rock formations in our mountains.
There also is no shortage of people who know what they are doing when it comes to climbing those rock formations. The are around to help both experienced and novice rock climbers enjoy the climb safely.
Rick Beasley, owner of Rock Dimensions in Boone, knows what he is doing when it comes to climbing. He and co-owner Jenny Allen have been rock climbing since they graduated from Appalachian State.
They lead tours all through the Watauga and Avery counties, and those tours represent different difficulties.
“We guide locally in the Boone area, along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and in Pisgah National Forest,” Beasley said. “The location depends on the length of the trip — half-day or full day — skill level, and ages of the participants. For full-day trips, the Chimneys of Linville Gorge is a scenic and aesthetic spot for beginners and intermediate climbers. For a half-day trip, Holloway Mountain offers a great variety of climbing.”
Beasley became attracted to rock climbing when he was a Boy Scout in 1984 when he went to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He likes the physical and mental challenges that rock climbing presents.
“I have always enjoyed the adventure of climbing, the physical and mental challenges, and the camaraderie and partnership of climbing,” Beasley said “Climbing outdoors has been a big part of my life since my teens — getting outside, camping, climbing.”
Rock Dimensions has a variety of clients with a variety of experience taking tours provided. Groups such as Boy Scout troops and church groups have toured with Rock Dimensions.
Individuals or small groups also book tours. Some climbers are as young a 5-year’s old. Beasley recommends that beginners go rock climbing with an expert. It can be a fun experience, but it also can be dangerous.
Rock Dimensions also has a climbing poll to help teach people how to navigate the rock patterns.
“Don’t be afraid to try rock climbing with a guide service or trusted mentor,” Beasley said. “No experience is necessary to start on an artificial, facilitated wall like our outdoor climbing tower in downtown Boone, next to Footsloggers. Most of our guided climbing trips are also suitable for beginners because we provide all of the climbing equipment and certified guides.”
Rock Dimensions provides proper equipment for those willing to give rock climbing a try. Special rock climbing shoes help to give climbers proper traction on the rocks. Prices for the shoes, which fit similarly to a slipper, generally start at about $100. Top-of-the-line shoes can be purchased for $180.
Harnesses and a belay device, which keep climbers safe, can be purchased anywhere from $55-125. A chalk bag that holds chalk to rub on your hands, generally sell for $20-25. Wearing loose clothing is also recommended.
The recent spread of the COVID-19 virus has also made Rock Dimensions take extra precautions.
“Our staff wears face coverings, and we have additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures for participant gear,” Beasley said. “We are encouraging participants to wear face coverings as there may be instances where it is difficult to maintain 6 feet distance for a few moments. Operating in an outdoor environment as opposed to indoors is in our favor. For visitors to the area, we offer private trips with families, individuals, couples, and other small intact groups.”
Some quick tips
for rock climbing
• Wear rock climbing shoes. They grip the rock better than sneakers or hiking boots.
• Wear loose-fitting clothing for better movement.
• Use a chalk bag to carry chalk for better grip and to preserve hands.
• Beginners should go with an experienced rock climber for safety reasons.
• Prepare for inclement weather, which can strike fast in the High Country.
