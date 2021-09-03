For those who are adventurous and want to try new things, look no further than rock climbing in the High Country. To help guide those who want to climb to the peaks in the High Country, look no further than Boone-based Rock Dimensions.
Rock Dimension’s team of outdoor guides is made up of a group of seasoned professionals who have a passion for climbing and are Professional Climbing Instructors Association certified. Instructors at Rock Dimensions have years, and in some cases decades, of rock climbing experience.
Rock Dimensions takes groups into climbing locations such as the Wilson Creek area, Rocky Face Park, Pilot Mountain State Park and Crowders Mountain State Park. Other trips include caving and bouldering in eastern Tennessee, or if true beginners really want to get their senses tingling, Rock Dimensions takes groups to the Discovery Course in Blowing Rock and the company has its own climbing wall at its offices off Depot Street in downtown Boone.
One of the best places to go rock climbing is from Rock Dimensions rock climbing guide Drew Mercer is Ship Rock on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“It’s a traditional climbing area kind of above the treeline,” Mercer said. “When you’re climbing you have a view that is kind of like the Linn Cove Viaduct. That’s a super classic area for the High Country.”
The path to the Ship Rock climbing routes is just past the Rough Ridge hiking area on the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 302.8. Mercer said climbers can either park at Rough Ridge or the next parking lot and then walk along the side of the road to find the trail that Mercer said is fairly easy to miss.
Mercer said Ship Rock has climbing routes for more beginner climbers as well as those who are experienced. For climbers, Mercer recommends they should have a climbing harness, climbing shoes, rope and a chalk bag.
His six years of experience has also led him to know tips and tricks of the sport.
“I would say in climbing, we always say it’s really important to focus on your footwork,” Mercer said. “We like to say using your feet more than your upper body and that’s because your leg muscles are pretty big, right, and they can push you up pretty easily. That’s like the basic climbing technique — learning how to use your feet well, and using your legs to push yourself up instead of pulling yourself up.”
Mercer said that if a person wants to climb, but hasn’t, they should look at doing a half day trip with the guide service.
“And if maybe they’re not sure if they’re even gonna like that, we have a climbing tower at our downtown Boone location and that’s a great way to kind of like dip your toes in and see if you’re gonna like climbing and if you’re gonna enjoy climbing up pretty high like 50 feet,” Mercer said.
Known as the Grand Canyon of North Carolina, the Linville Gorge is renowned among rock climbers across the world. The 11,000-acre wilderness area maintained by the United States Forest Service drops 2,000 feet from its highest rim down to the Linville River. The gorge possesses an abundance of bouldering and climbing edifices that are tucked away within the halls of rhododendron.
To learn more about what Rock Dimensions is doing to keep fellow adventurers safe, or to schedule your next adventure, call (828) 265-3544 or click to rockdimensions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.