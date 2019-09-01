Breathtaking views and windy mountain roads make the High Country a sought-out destination for motorcycle riders — especially during the fall season.
“When you have a beautiful stream running beside the road with beautiful leaves changing and the bright sunshine, it’s amazing,” said Keith Honeycutt.
Honeycutt serves as the president of the local Christian Motorcycle Association chapter called the Peacemakers. He said that the views the High Country offers to riders is unlike anywhere else. In addition to the scenery, the roads offer an exciting ride with twists and turns for those looking for something beyond the mundane.
“When you hear folks come here to ride from other areas, a lot of times they say that roads down in the piedmont, on the coast or wherever are flat, straight and not really exciting,” Honeycutt said. “Up here in the mountains it’s totally different.”
A must for motorcycle riders is the Blue Ridge Parkway — a trip that Honeycutt describes as beautiful and second-to-none. The Blue Ridge Parkway is a 469-mile trek that travels through Virginia and North Carolina, and goes by towns such as Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk. According to the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, the parkway offers ample scenic overlooks, picnic sites, camping and lodging opportunities, and nearby travel destinations.
“Any one of the overlooks are just beautiful, particularly in the fall,” Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt advised that motorcyclists should try to enjoy the Parkway on weekdays instead of weekends, if possible. When the leaves begin to change color in the fall, visitors like to travel to the High Country and drive vehicles and RVs along the parkway on the weekends, he said. Honeycutt also said riders should be aware of wildlife that could be on the Blue Ridge Parkway, such as deer, turkey or possibly bears. He also suggested watching out for gravel and debris on roads after rain.
More information on the Blue Ridge Parkway can be found at www.blueridgeparkway.org.
For riders who may not be experienced when it comes to traveling on mountain roads, Honeycutt said the two-day trip on the Parkway from Boone up into Virginia would be a good place to go. Other rides Honeycutt suggested were U.S. 421 starting in Boone toward Mountain City, through Todd on the 26-mile long N.C 194 Scenic Byway or U.S. 221 from Blowing Rock to Marion.
Honeycutt suggested that a rider could grab some lunch in Blowing Rock, enjoy a ride to Marion, have a treat and then head back.
“There’s not another view that will compare to what we have here,” Honeycutt said. “That also applies for the country roads that zip in and out of the small communities scattered throughout the High Country.”
More information on safety for motorcycling in the High Country or other ride suggestions can be found at www.blueridgemotorcycling.com.
Honeycutt could also provide more information on motorcycling in area by contacting (828) 268-6010. He said the Peacemakers welcome those who are interested to ride with them. Information on the Peacemakers can be found at www.facebook.com/Peacemakers-223372941009073.
