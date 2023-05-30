JEFFERSON — Hundreds of community members gathered at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Sunday, May 28 for the 56th annual Memorial Day Ceremony put on by Badgers Funeral Home and Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens. The ceremony featured an afternoon of prayer and reflection honoring America’s fallen service members.
Dale Folwell, North Carolina Treasurer, was the keynote speaker. Folwell spoke about his father in law, Mr. Sexton from Grassy Creek on the Ashe County side who fought in WWII and spoke highly of Ashe County and how they honor our veterans past and present.
