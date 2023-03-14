NEWLAND — Chili lovers should clear their calendars for Saturday, March 25, for the inaugural Avery A&H Fair Chili Cook Off.

The idea for a chili cook off came about for two reasons, said Jerry Moody, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director. First, the event is a good thing to do during the fair’s off-season and is comparable to events like the draft pull and haunted trail. Second, the chili cook off is a great way to bring the community together, said Sapna Beuttell, who, along with her husband, came up with the idea and is organizing it. So far, she’s seen a variety of different people show interest, both in cooking the chili and tasting it, she said.

