The Ashe County Little Theatre continues its longstanding tradition of introducing theatrical performances to interested artists of all ages and abilities with a full schedule of events for 2023.

The year began with the performance of “Bell, Book and Candle” in March and will continue with performances of the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” June 22-25 at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Cast and crew members have been hard at work since casting auditions for “Young Frankenstein” began at the end of March.

