Have I told you the funny story about the little boy and his eyeball? No? Good, because it’s one of my favorite stories. You remember Jesus said a little child shall lead us!
It happened some years ago, on an afternoon when I had gone to my optometrist to see about getting new glasses. He had examined my eyes and had me waiting in a chair in a back hallway while he took care of a little boy who I shall call Johnny. I’m sitting there doing whatever busy ministers do when they simply have to sit and wait, when the doctor comes striding by with a little fellow, perhaps five years old, in tow. As they pass me, the doctor is saying something like, “Now we’re going to go down here and look at the back of your eye.” Little Johnny took on the oddest expression when he heard those words, and I heard him say in a plaintive voice as he passed me, “Doctor, I think we’ve got a problem; I don’t know how to turn my eye around yet!” The doctor, who was a member of my church, and I have had many a chuckle over that incident.
But you know, I feel a little like that boy when I pick up the newspaper or turn on the TV news. Everywhere we look in this pandemic time, there is confusion and grief, personal tragedy and concern over the unknown future, personal goals propped up with fantasy, anger unfocused, greed and graft, hate and envy.
I feel like hollering out to God, “God, we’ve got a problem! We turn away from you and find that it’s like running from a lion and meeting head-on a bear! And in the midst of the pandemic swirling around us, we still don’t know how to beat back our greed and care for one another. God, things look mighty bad down the road. We don’t want to turn to you; we don’t know how to heal ourselves; we don’t know how to avoid a nuclear war; we don’t know how to wean ourselves from our oil habit; we don’t know who’s going to feed the starving millions tonight.”
I know how that little fellow felt about his eyeball! But the reason we Christians can laugh about his situation is because we have a larger perspective, more knowledge, more confidence in the doctor than he had! And perhaps that’s what we need as we survey the pandemic and the mess our world is in these days. We need a larger perspective; the understanding that God is in charge of this world. Oh, we can’t blame the mess we’re in on God, I don’t mean that. We—with the Devil’s help—created this twisted world of man and nature and disease in which we live. But, it is still God’s world, and He will have the last word. God expects us to do our very best to heal the sick, care for the poor, right wrongs and be good stewards of our creation, but the final outcome is in God’s hands.
I hope that the leaders of our country, and of the world, who are truly Christian will seek strength and guidance in prayer, in God’s Word and in the realization that God is ultimately in control. I also hope that each of us, in the confusion and brokenness of our own lives, can take strength in the realization that God’s will is surely and ultimately going to be done in our little personal worlds.
So, take hope, Johnny! We’re not counting on you to turn your eyeball around. In fact, most of us adults still can’t do that!
