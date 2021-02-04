“Blessed be the name of the Lord from this time forth and for evermore;” Psalm 113:2
The state of our world today is almost beyond comprehension. When I think of just one year ago our world was so much different than it is today. Being shut in this week with COVID-19, I have had plenty of time to reflect on the past and pray for the future.
We seem to live our lives in cycles, where things have a beginning and an end. The sun rises each day, then it sets. We all are born and it is certain that eventually we will die. Our work life begins and very quickly it seems it is time for retirement. We look forward to holidays, vacations, and special events, yet soon enough they are over. Even when things that repeat on a regular basis, we can see them as on and off again.
I sometimes have a hard time imagining something that is constant and never changing. I get tired just thinking of doing something over and over again that is never-ending. Yet, as I read today’s scripture this is what the psalmist was emphasizing when he called us to praise the Lord continually. And that is what I love to do!
Worshiping God is the only activity that will continue for all eternity, so why not begin it here on earth? There is no one who compares to God! While His eyes go throughout the entire earth, still He knows and cares for His people. No matter what we do, where we go, or what our situation is, He knows! We should praise Him because He is more than we can ever imagine and still He cares for us!
I think that this is a great mantra for us to repeat daily, “Blessed be the name of the Lord from this time forth and for evermore!” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Please continue to pray for me, Edwinda Shealy, Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Tom Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: In the throw of my COVID debacle I failed to list some of my birthday greetings in last weeks’ column! I could never forget to say a great big Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people, Doris Edwards on Jan. 29! I also wish belated birthday greetings to Patsy McGuire on Jan. 31 and to Todd Hartley on Feb. 3. Happy, happy birthday to my granddaughter, Garrison Lawrence on Feb. 4, to Michelle Helton, Carlton Heustess and Linda Cooke on Feb. 6, to Nancy Trexler on Feb. 7, and to Wyatt Troyer and Richard Pressley on Feb. 10. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Charles and Lynn Mauney on Feb. 8 and to my sister and brother-in-law, Tom and Nancy Collins on Feb. 9. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Nothing improves a person’s hearing like a little praise!”
