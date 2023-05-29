Public Transportation in the High Country

Public transportation plays a crucial role in providing accessible and sustainable mobility options for residents and visitors in rural areas like the High Country region in North Carolina. Public transit is usually free or relatively inexpensive to the public. Due to this, it is accessible to people from different socioeconomic backgrounds, such as elders, low-income people, and students, guaranteeing that transportation is not a barrier to mobility.
AppalCART, short for Appalachian Regional Comprehensive Transit, is the primary public transportation provider in Watauga County, serving Boone surrounding areas. AppalCART offers fixed-route bus services as well as paratransit services for individuals with disabilities. The buses are also equipped with bike racks, making it convenient for passengers to combine cycling with public transit for their commutes.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.